 '

Microsoft Azure now supports NVIDIA GPU Cloud for AI, HPC workloads

Microsoft and NVIDIA are targeting data scientists, developers and researchers with preconfigured containers with GPU-accelerated software for running their AI and high-performance computing tasks.

By for All About Microsoft | | Topic: Cloud

Microsoft has added a new level of support for NVIDIA GPU projects to Azure, which may benefit those running deep-learning and other high performance computing (HPC) workloads. The pair are touting availability of pre-configured containers with GPU-accelerated software as helping data scientists, developers and researchers circumvent a number of integration and testing steps before running their HPC tasks.

azurenvidiagpucloud.jpg
Credit: NVIDIA

Customers have a choice of 35 GPU-accelerated containers for deep learning software, HPC applications, HPC visualization tools and more, which can run on the following Microsoft Azure instance types with NVIDIA GPUs:

  • NCv3 (1, 2 or 4 NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs)
  • NCv2 (1, 2 or 4 NVIDIA Tesla P100 GPUs)
  • ND (1, 2 or 4 NVIDIA Tesla P40 GPUs)

As NVIDIA noted, these same NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC) containers work across Azure instance types, even with different types or quantities of GPUs. There's a pre-configured Azure virtual machine image with everything needed to run NGC containers in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Microsoft also made generally available today "Azure CycleCloud," which officials described as "a tool for creating, managing, operating and optimizing HPC clusters of any scale in Azure."

The Industry Cloud: Why It's Next

The Industry Cloud: Why It's Next

Read More

Related Topics:

Microsoft Digital Transformation Data Centers CXO Innovation Storage
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Related Stories