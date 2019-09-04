Microsoft buys cloud-migration specialist Movere

Microsoft has acquired cloud-migration provider Movere for an undisclosed amount. Movere, formerly known as Unified Logic, was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellevue, Wash.



According to Microsoft's September 4 blog post about the acquisition, Movere will fit in with Microsoft's strategy to migrate existing applications and infrastructure to Azure. The company's discovery and assessment capabilities "will complement Azure Migrate and our integrated partner solutions, making migration an easier process for our customers," said Jeremy Winter, partner director of Azure Management, in that blog post.



Movere officials describe the company as a software as a service (SaaS) platform "that increases business intelligence by accurately presenting entire IT environments within a single day,providing enterprises with the confidence they need to have visibility and control of their environments regardless of platform, application or geography as organizations grow, change and digitally optimize."



Movere, prior to the acquisition, has been a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and an AWS Advanced ISV Partner for Migration.