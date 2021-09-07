Microsoft buys video-editing vendor Clipchamp

Microsoft has acquired Brisbane, Australia-based Clipchamp, a video-editing and creation platform company, for an undisclosed amount. Clipchamp's technology, at some point, will be integrated with Microsoft 365 for consumers, education and business customers, according to Microsoft.



Clipchamp already was working with Microsoft as a partner. Clipchamp also had partnered with Google, integrating its video-creation technology with Google Cloud, Google Workspace and on Chromebooks. The Google partnership -- along with Microsoft's desire to tap into the video creator community -- are likely reasons for the Microsoft Clipchamp acquisition, announed September 7.



"Video is establishing itself as a new type of 'document' for business, big and small, used inside and outside organizations to pitch an idea, explain a process, or communicate with team members," said Chris Pratley, Corporate Vice President of the Office Media Group, in a blog post announcing the deal.



"Whether it's a 10-second social media ad, a 2-minute pitch for a product, or a 20-minute instructional video, Clipchamp and Microsoft will provide the tools and experience you need," Pratley continued.



Clipchamp works in-browser and was founded in 2014.



Microsoft has been working to integrate video creation, editing and management technology in Office for years. In 2018, Microsoft bought Flipgrid, which makes simple video-creation technology available to the education market. Microsoft also was interested in buying TikTok's U.S. business last year, but didn't end up the victor in the weird, politicized bid.



Microsoft has integrated its own Stream business video platform in its Office 365/Microsoft 365 service. Microsoft has been rebuilding its Microsoft Stream video service over the next several months and will be moving it to use SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business for storing and managing videos across Microsoft 365.