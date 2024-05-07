'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
These new Final Cut Pro for iPad features are game-changing for me as a filmmaker
Final Cut Pro is about to get some major updates when version 10.8 becomes available. One of the biggest updates comes by way of Final Cut Pro for iPad, which will unleash some very impressive (and useful) features for creatives. One feature that many creators working within the Apple ecosystem will appreciate is the new Live Multicam option, which allows you to connect and preview up to four cameras all in one place.
That feature is enabled with the help of Final Cut Camera, which is an all-new video-capturing app for both iPhone and iPad that allows creators to connect and remotely direct with powerful controls.
Also: Everything Apple announced at its iPad event: iPad Pro, Air, Pencil, M4, and more
Each live camera feed can be controlled directly from Final Cut Pro for iPad to change things like exposure settings, focus, ISO, white balance, and zoom. You'll even gain access to manual focus, which can be a real game-changer. Those features alone make this new version worth considering.
I've worked on enough film projects to understand how important it is to be able to control focus remotely. Instead of having to manually adjust the focus on each camera, you can do it all from a single device. Doing that with cinema cameras requires expensive hardware and a considerable learning curve. This should make it exponentially easier.
The one caveat to the Live Multicam option is that it does seem to be limited to iPhones and iPads, so if you use cinema cameras or DSLRs for your shoots, you probably won't be able to work with the new feature. If, however, you shoot with iPhones or iPads, you're in luck.
Also: How to preorder the new iPad Air, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil Pro
Final Cut Camera will also serve as a video capture app on iPhone and iPad and even allows you to open and edit projects directly from an external drive, thanks to the iPad Pro's Thunderbolt connection.
With the help of the M4 chip on the iPad Pro, you'll not only be able to use the Live Multicam feature, but also be able to do color grading (with up to 12 new color-grading presets), choose from eight basic text titles, score with 20 new soundtracks, apply effects to clips, render complex timelines, and more… without having to first migrate your project to an Mac or MacBook.
The upcoming version of Final Cut Pro for MacOS will also leverage AI to give editors the ability to quickly customize the look of videos, real time visuals, have better control over color correction and effects, and enjoy easier navigation of timelines.
Also: I really hope the iPad Pro's new OLED display means it's getting this transformative feature
Post-production gets a boost with the ability to name workflows, color corrections, and video effects, which can then be dragged from the inspector to clips in the timeline.
As for availability:
- Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 will be available later this spring as a free update for existing users or available in the App Store for $4.99 per month or $49 per year.
- Final Cut Camera will be available for free later this spring.
- Final Cut Pro for MacOS (version 10.8) will be available as a free update for existing users and for $299 for new users on the Mac App Store.
Read more about the exciting new features and updates coming to Apple products on the official announcement.