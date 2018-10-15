Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer at 65

Paul Allen, who helped build the personal computer industry as co-founder of Microsoft, has died at age 65. He died on Monday afternoon from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to a statement from Vulcan Inc.

"While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend," Allen's sister, Jody Allen, said in a statement on behalf of her family. "Paul's family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us - and so many others - we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day."

Allen started Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975. The pair met in grade school and founded their company after writing the original BASIC interpreter for the Altair 8800.

In a statement, current Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called Allen's contributions to Microsoft, its industry and its community "indispensable."

"As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world," Nadella added. "I have learned so much from him -- his inquisitiveness, curiosity and push for high standards is something that will continue to inspire me and all of us at Microsoft."

Allen founded Vulcan Inc. in 1986 to manage his wide-ranging business activities and philanthropic efforts. Allen founded the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, Stratolaunch Systems and the Allen Institute. He also owned the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trailblazers.

"Paul's life was diverse and lived with gusto," Vulcan CEO Bill Hilf said in a statement. " It reflected his myriad interests in technology, music and the arts, biosciences and artificial intelligence, conservation and in the power of shared experience - in a stadium or a neighborhood - to transform individual lives and whole communities."

Allen "thoughtfully addressed how the many institutions he founded and supported would continue after he was no longer able to lead them," Hilf added. "We will continue to work on furthering Paul's mission and the projects he entrusted to us."