Microsoft Executive VP Judson Althoff to head unified commercial, sales and marketing unit

Judson Althoff, Microsoft's Executive Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Business, is getting even more responsibility and power with the latest mini-reorganization at the company. Announced internally on May 20, Microsoft is bringing together its Global Sales and Marketing Organization and Worldwide Commercial Business into a single unified organization.



Altoff's new title is Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, leading the Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions organization. The change becomes effective July 1, the first day of Microsoft's fiscal 2022.



Jean-Phillipe Cortois, a 37-year Microsoft veteran, is passing off the Global Sales, Marketing and Operations responsibilities to Althoff. For the past five years, Cortois has been in charge of global sales, marketing and services for 124 subsidiaries worldwide at Microsoft and previously was CEO and President of Microsoft Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Cortois is taking on a new role as Executive Vice President of National Transformation Partnerships, where he will act as an "ambassador" to select countries and act as an executive sponsor of The Forum for Partners and Manager Coaching. Cortois will continue to report to CEO Satya Nadella. Cortois and Althoff will both remain members of Microsoft's Senior Leadership Team (SLT)



A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that this transition was announced and is happening.



Althoff joined Microsoft in 2013, when he started as President of Microsoft North America. He joined Microsoft from Oracle, where he was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Alliances, Channels and Embedded Sales for Oracle.

Microsoft integrated its sales and marketing organizations across the company in 2016. In 2017, a year after Althoff was promoted inside Microsoft, the company created a "One Commercial Partner" business, combining various partner teams inside the company.