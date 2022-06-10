Microsoft is finally bringing File Explorer tabs to Windows 11

Image: Shutterstock / OPOLJA

Microsoft is finally rolling out a version of the File Explorer app for Windows 11 that features the highly-requested tabs feature.

Microsoft in 2018 tried to bring tabbed File Explorer to Windows 10 but a year later it was swept away when Sets was abandoned. Things looks set to change soon for mainstream Windows 11 users with Microsoft now rolling out tabbed File Explorer to Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev Channel with preview build 22579.

"To help you work across multiple locations at the same time, the title bar of File Explorer now has tabs," Microsoft says in its Windows Insider Blog.

File Explorer now has a new-look left navigation pane designed to make folder navigation easier, which also makes it simpler to access pinned and frequently used folders. OneDrive cloud profiles with the user's name associated with the account are also now added to Windows.

Microsoft notes that "known Windows folders which are available by default in the navigation pane are no longer displayed under 'This PC' to keep that view focused for your PC's drives. When you navigate to folders syncing to OneDrive such as Documents, Pictures, etc., the address bar displays the correct path to help bring clarity when your folders are on the cloud vs when they are local to you."

Microsoft is gradually rolling this out to the Dev Channel, so not all participants will see it yet.

Microsoft is also testing dynamic widgets on the Windows taskbar. These new widgets feature live weather, sports and finance updates and breaking news alerts in each widget. The content is meant to be quick and glanceable. Users can then click on them for more information – or just leave them alone.

The update brings several fixes for stability issues and glitches in Windows 11 previews, such as wrongly detecting some PCs as tablets. There are also fixes for the taskbar, Start menu, Settings, Windows Update, and Task Manager.