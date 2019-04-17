Microsoft is readying a Surface Hub 2 display

× surfacehub2display.jpg

Many Surface users have been asking Microsoft to make a standalone Surface-quality display for a few years now. On April 17, officials confirmed that such a device -- a Surface Hub 2 display -- is in the works.

From Microsoft's blog post about its Surface Hub 2S devices:

"Later this year, we will also offer Surface Hub 2 Display, for spaces that need a great pen and touch enabled interactive display, without the compute, as well as a new configuration option for Surface Hub 2S customers to run Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise on their device(s) for specialized app scenarios."

Microsoft isn't yet sharing pricing or specs for this device. However, it will be a multi-touch device that works with Surface Pens and the Surface cameras that work with the Surface Hub 2S conferencing systems.

Also: Microsoft Surface Hub 2S: Pricing, specs, availability

As mentioned above in the Microsoft blog post, there also will be a special SKU of Surface Hub 2S that will allow users to run Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise. I don't have more yet on the pricing, availability or purpose for that SKU.