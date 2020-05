Microsoft May 2020 Patch Tuesday fixes 111 vulnerabilities

Microsoft has started rolling out today the May 2020 Patch Tuesday security updates. This month, the company has patched 111 vulnerabilities across 12 different products, from Edge to Windows, and from Visual Studio to the .NET Framework.

This month's Patch Tuesday is the third-largest in Microsoft's history after the company patched 115 bugs in March 2020 and 113 in April 2020.

While Microsoft has patched actively-exploited zero-day vulnerabilities in the past two months, there are no such bugs in this release.

This means that system administrators have time at their disposal to test today's Patch Tuesday for bugs or other issues before deploying the updates to all their systems.

Patches shouldn't be delayed too much because threat actors regularly patch-diff the Microsoft security updates in search of bugs that can be easily exploited.

Among the most severe bugs patched this month that could be weaponized for attacks against users in the future, we list:

CVE-2020-1023, CVE-2020-1024, and CVE-2020-1102 - Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2020-1067 - Windows OS Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2020-1064 - MSHTML Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2020-1096 - Microsoft Edge PDF Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2020-1051, CVE-2020-1174, CVE-2020-1175, and CVE-2020-1176 - Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Additional information about this month's Patch Tuesday is included below, including links to security advisories published by other companies:

Microsoft's official Security Update Guide portal lists all security updates in a filterable table.

ZDNet has also put together this page listing all this month's security advisories on one single page.

Adobe's security updates are detailed here.

SAP security updates are available here.

VMWare security updates are available here.

Firefox security updates have been released last week, with the release of Firefox v76.

Google Chrome security updates are now released bi-weekly. Security updates have been released last week, and a new batch is scheduled for next week, with the Chrome v83 release.

The Android Security Bulletin for May 2020 is detailed here. Patches started rolling out to users' phones last week.