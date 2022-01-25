Microsoft outlines Wave 1 2022 features coming to Dynamics 365, Power Platform

Credit: Microsoft

As it does each year, Microsoft's Dynamics and Power Platform teams are releasing documents outlining new features coming in the first of two waves for the year. On January 25, Microsoft published the 2022 Release Wave 1 documentation for these products, as well as for its vertical Industry Clouds. Wave 1 covers the period from April 2022 to September 2022.



Officials documented the "hundreds" of new features coming via downloadable PDFs. The 412-page downloadable PDF for Wave 1 features for Dynamics 365 and the Industry Clouds is here. The 147-page PDF for Wave 1 features for Power Platform is here.



Early access for some of the features in Wave 1 will go live on January 31, 2022. And general availability of these features will kick off on April 1, 2022.

The Dynamics 365 2022 Wave 1 plan includes information on updates for Marketing, Sales, Customer Service, Field Service, Finance, Supply Chain Management, Supply Chain Insights, Human Resources, Commerce, Fraud Protection, Business Central, Connected Spaces, Guides, Remote Assist, Customer Insights, Customer Voice, and Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, Financial Services, Sustainability, and Nonprofit. Many of the features look to be incremental, with many mentions of the way data and AI are being enhanced to improve the base capabilities across the products.

More Teams integration is mentioned throughout the new plans. And Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces -- the renamed Dynamics 365 Connected Store service -- gets mentioned in the new plan. MSDynamicsWorld.com calls out some more of the higher-level features in Wave 1.