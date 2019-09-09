Microsoft redesigns To Do to make it look more like its Wunderlist predecessor

Credit: Microsoft

When Microsoft bought 6Wunderkinder, the developer of Wunderlist, in 2015, officials said they planned to shut down that task-management app at some point and replace it with its own To Do app. That move still hasn't happened. But this week, Microsoft is rolling out a redesign of To Do that attempts to make it look more like Wunderlist.



On September 9, Microsoft introduced the redesigned To Do, which has smaller headers and more colors. The app is more customizable now with a variety of backgrounds, "including the beloved Berlin TV tower that was a feature in Wunderlist."



The app can sync across Mac, iOS, Android, Windows and the Web. And it integrates with Microsoft work or school email accounts; hosted email accounts like Outlook, Hotmail or Live; Microsoft Planner; and Microsoft Launcher on Android.



Last week, just ahead of the redesign launch, former Wunderlist founder Christian Reber tweeted that he'd like to buy Wunderlist back from Microsoft. Today he tweeted "GREAT timing," in regards to Microsoft's To Do makeover.



Reber tweeted over the weekend that he "feel(s) nothing but gratitude for @Microsoft and everyone involved in the @Wunderlist acquisition in 2015." But he added "I'm just sad that our plans for @Wunderlist didn't work out." Reber tweeted a list of things he'd do if he got Wunderlist back, including making it open-source and free forever for consumers; making it fast and lightweight; building shared folders, additional integrations; providing collaborative note-taking; and bringing back public lists.

Since 2015, Microsoft has been relatively slow to do much with the technology it got with Wunderlist and turned into To Do. And tere's still no officially released date as to when Microsoft is planning to shut down Wunderlist.

Microsoft's To Do app is one of several different task-management applications and services Microsoft currently offers. Others include Outlook Tasks, OneNote, Sticky Notes, Notepad and Planner.