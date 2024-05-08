'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
These four new Copilot for Microsoft 365 features make prompt writing like a pro even easier
With Copilot for Microsoft 365, working professionals are able to enjoy AI assistance integrated directly with their Microsoft 365 apps and workflow. To ensure that users are maximizing Copilot's help within the 365 applications, Microsoft is adding new features that make writing optimal prompts much easier.
On Wednesday, Microsoft unveiled its 2024 Work Trend Index on the State of AI at Work, and with the report launch, it also snuck in some news about Copilot for Microsoft 365 updates coming to users in the upcoming months.
The new features -- auto-complete, rewrite, catch-up, and Copilot Labs upgrade -- all optimize prompt writing for users, making it easier to include the right words and context to get their desired output while still taking less time to formulate the perfect command.
For starters, Copilot will offer a new "autocomplete" feature that, as the name implies, will complete a prompt when a user starts typing one out, suggesting more details to ensure the user gets their intended outcome. The suggestions also help users find other ways to leverage the AI assistant.
To further help improve the quality of user prompts while keeping user effort at a minimum, Microsoft also is adding a "rewrite" feature that takes a basic prompt and revamps it to be more thorough, "turning everyone into a prompt engineer," according to the company.
Perhaps the biggest highlight of the launch is the new "catch-up" chat interface that presents users with "responsive recommendations" based on their recent activity. Microsoft shares what an example insight might say: "You have a meeting with the sales VP on Thursday. Let's get you prepared -- click here to get detailed notes."
This feature is noteworthy because it reinforces Copilot's position as an AI assistant that goes beyond an average AI chatbot's capabilities and is integrated deeply into the user's workflow.
Lastly, Copilot Lab, Microsoft's resource hub to help users get the most out of their Copilot experience, is being upgraded to allow users to create, publish, and manage their own prompts, making it easier for teams to collaborate on prompts that suit their exact workflow.
Microsoft did not reveal details regarding when the features will be available, saying only it would be in the "coming months." Meanwhile, businesses can start taking advantage of Copilot for Microsoft 365 with a subscription of $30 per user per month in addition to their Micorosft 365 Plan license.
Individual users can experience Copilot in their favorite apps, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, with a Copilot Pro subscription, which costs $20 per user per month.