Microsoft releases preview of its Dynamics 365 Connected Store and Fraud Protection services

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is making a public preview of its Dynamics 365 Connected Store service available as of today, July 21. It's also rolling out previously announced Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection with loss prevention and account protection functionality.



Microsoft provided updates on these two retail-focused apps on Day 1 of its Microsoft Inspire worldwide partner conference, which is a virtual event this year.



Dynamics 365 Connected Store, which Microsoft initially announced in 2019, uses information collected from edge devices like video cameras and IoT sensors to deliver alerts and recommendations to make retail spaces more efficient. The initial focus of the app is three core scenarios: Shopper Analytics, Queue Management and Display Effectiveness. Microsoft also is adding "soon" a new Store Traffic and Curbside Queue capability designed to improve shopper safety.

Microsoft recently announced intentions to buy Orions Systems, which sells AI-powered vision-systems technology that Microsoft plans to integrated with its Connected Store offering.



As part of the Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection service, Account Protection is meant to help retailers recognize patterns related to e-commerce activities during account creation or attempted hijacking. Loss Prevention is meant to provide insights around returns and discount fraud. Microsoft officials said these features were available starting July 1.



Microsoft officials also announced at Inspire that the company has created a Power Platform-based pre-built "return to the workplace" template that officials say will help businesses reopen quickly and safely. The template includes modules for location readiness assessments; a remote check-in and self-screening app; and tools for managing COVID-19 cases and identifying hot spots for safety improvement. Microsoft also is planning to add location management tools for monitoring occupancy, health supplies, safety procedures and other "facility-related best practices."