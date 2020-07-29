Microsoft Teams: Here comes the new Tasks app

Microsoft to add these new features to Teams before the end of the year Watch Now

Microsoft has started the rollout of the new Tasks app in Microsoft Teams, which brings together both Microsoft Planner and Microsoft To Do within its popular workplace collaboration platform.

Microsoft announced in April that it would rebrand its Planner app to Tasks in an effort to provide a single, unified app for planning and managing both team plans and individual tasks within Teams. It forms part of a wider effort by the company labelled Tasks in Microsoft 356, which aims to consolidate and unify task scheduling across Teams, Outlook, Planner, Microsoft To Do and Office. Outlook already syncs all tasks to To Do, and Office will soon support task assignments from '@' mentions in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Microsoft is now in the process of rolling out Tasks on the desktop to a small group of users, which will continue through September. The Tasks mobile app won't be available until the desktop rollout is complete, Microsoft said.

"Tasks in Teams is the first major step in building a more connected task management experience across Microsoft 365 app," the company said in a blog post announcing the public rollout.

"We're enabling Tasks in Teams for customers little by little, and you will see it in the coming weeks."

Microsoft has made a number of additions to the Tasks app since announcing it in April 2019.

This includes task publishing, which allows business leadership teams to create task lists and assign them to teams across different locations in an organisation. By way of example, national retailers can create tasks assigned to individual store locations, and then track progress against the assigned tasks.

Store managers can also assign tasks to individual employees, who can then see a prioritised list of those tasks on their personal or company-issued mobile device.

Another addition is the new List view for the Tasks app, which allows users to edit multiple tasks at once instead of having to edit each task individually. List view is available in both the desktop and web versions of the Tasks app.

