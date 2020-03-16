Microsoft Teams outage affecting users in Europe

Credit: Downdetector.com

Microsoft Teams has been down for a number of users, primarily in Europe, for several hours this morning, March 16. Microsoft officials posted that they'd mitigated the issue, only to re-open it again after continued user reports of problems.



Around 4:50 a.m. ET, the Microsoft 365 Status account on Twitter posted that Microsoft was "investigating messaging-related functionality problems within Microsoft Teams." On Twitter, users were reporting not just messaging issues, but also problems adding guests to Teams and issues switching tenants.



Around 7 a.m. ET, the Microsoft 365 Status account posted that the chat issues in Teams had been mitigated. However, some users were still reporting outages. At 10:30 a.m. ET, the account noted that Microsoft was receiving reports that Teams communications issues had resumed. Microsoft is re-investigating the issue and advising administrators that they will get updates on the situation under TM206556 in their admin centers.

There's no time that's good for a Teams outage. And with many assigned to work remotely due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, plus numerous industry events being moved to virtual, it's an especially tough time for Teams to be down.

(Developing story. More to come.)