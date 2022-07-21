Microsoft Teams outage: 'Broken connection' to blame, says Microsoft

Image: CNET

Microsoft has said a recent deployment that contained a "broken connection to an internal storage service" was the likely cause of an outage that left many users unable to access or use various Microsoft 365 apps for several hours.

The service issues, which started on the evening of Wednesday July 20 and continued into Thursday morning, slowed down or prevented access to several Microsoft services, including Microsoft Teams, Exchange Server, Microsoft 365 admin center, Yammer, Microsoft Word and other Office applications. The issue also prevented autopatching within Microsoft Managed Desktop and other services.

Microsoft said most service availability was up and running as of this morning (July 21), although some services are still suffering from issues, meaning users may struggle to access some Microsoft 365 services for the time being.

"We've determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact," the company Tweeted.

It added: "Service availability has mostly recovered with only a few service features still requiring attention. We'll continue to monitor the service while the remaining actions are completed."

According to Microsoft, the full list of affected services include: