Microsoft to make its Ignite IT pro show a two-part event

Microsoft's annual Ignite IT pro conference is going to be a two-part event, instead of a one-shot deal. The second Ignite will be in early 2021, and like Part 1 in September, will be a virtual-only event.



Microsoft's fall Ignite virtual event will be held September 22 to 24. Registration will open on September 3, officials said in an August 6 blog post. Before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic hit, Microsoft was planning to hold Ignite 2020 in New Orleans.



Microsoft also announced today plans for a second Ignite event in early 2021 "to create an additional opportunity to connect with our technical communities, and to share the latest product developments," blogged Chris Capossela, Executive Vice President an Chief Marketing Officer.



The second Ignite event will not replace Microsoft Build next year, Capossela said. Build, Microsoft's annual developer conference, usually happens in the spring in Seattle. If it's going to happen before mid-2021, Build will be a virtual event like it was this year in May.



Microsoft officials decided early this year to cancel all first-party in-person Microsoft conferences through June 30 2021. That includes the usual Microsoft Ignite Tour events which typically follow the big annual Microsoft Ignite conference.

I've asked if Microsoft has yet decided if/when it will hold a fall 2021 Ignite IT pro event. No word back yet.