Microsoft to release 'Defender for Business' platform

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced the upcoming release of Microsoft Defender for Business, a new security tool that will soon be available for preview.

In a blog post, Microsoft 365 product marketing manager Jon Maunder said the tool is "specially built to bring enterprise-grade endpoint security to businesses with up to 300 employees, in a solution that is easy-to-use and cost-effective."

Once the tool is available, customers will be able to buy the platform directly from Microsoft as a standalone offering costing $3 per user per month.

Maunder noted that Microsoft was prompted to create the platform because of a 300% increase in ransomware attacks in the last year. More than 50% of attacks are able to reach small businesses, according to Microsoft data.

"Defender for Business elevates security from traditional antivirus to next-generation protection, endpoint detection and response, threat and vulnerability management, and more. It offers simplified configuration and management with intelligent, automated investigation and remediation. Defender for Business helps you to protect against cybersecurity threats including malware and ransomware across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices," Maunder said.

The platform covers everything from threat and vulnerability management to misconfiguration remediation, attack surface reduction, antimalware and antivirus protection.

It also comes with endpoint detection and response, manual response actions, automated investigation features and more.

Maunder explained that no "specialist security knowledge is required" to install and handle the platform.

"The product includes simplified client configuration with wizard-driven set up and recommended security policies activated out-of-the-box, allowing you to quickly secure devices. Easy-to-use management controls and actionable insights help you to save time and prioritize tasks," Maunder said.

"Defender for Business is designed to deliver maximum security value at a price point that works for your business. The simplicity of it allows you to onboard and manage endpoint security with low operational overhead, and less burden to learn complex cybersecurity concepts to get your business secured."

Microsoft

The tool will work regardless of if your email and productivity tools are on-premises, Microsoft 365, or are other solutions, he added.

It will be included as part of Microsoft 365 Business Premium accounts and can be integrated with Microsoft 365 Lighthouse.

Microsoft announced in April that its preview for its advanced security product Microsoft Defender for Endpoint supports unmanaged devices running Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS and Android as well as network devices.

Last month, Microsoft unveiled a new suite of tools built to protect nonprofits as threats against philanthropic organizations globally have skyrocketed, particularly from nation-states.