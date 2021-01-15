Microsoft's Azure marketing chief Julia White joins SAP

Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Product Marketing for Azure, Developer Tools and Servers Julia White is joining the SAP Executive Board and leaving Microsoft. SAP announced White's hire on January 15.
White has been with Microsoft for nearly 20 years. She started at the company as Product Manager in the Windows Server division. She later joined the Office Division and became well-known for her demos during key Microsoft events. She has been spearheading marketing for Azure for the past five years.
White will become a member of the SAP Executive Board as Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer. Microsoft will be conducting an internal and external search for her replacement, a spokesperson confirmed, and in the interim, Azure Vice President John "JG" Chirapurath will become the interim marketing lead.
Earlier this week, another Microsoft veteran, Corporate Vice President Brad Anderson, announced he was leaving Microsoft to join Qualtrics. SAP filed for an IPO for its Utah-based Qualtrics experience management subsidiary at the very end of 2020.
Windows 10
Windows 10X: Microsoft's 'cloud-powered' Chrome OS competitor inches closer
Join Discussion