Microsoft's Chief Technology Officer of AI Joseph Sirosh leaves fo real-estate brokerage

Microsoft's Chief Technology Officer of AI Joseph Sirosh has left Microsoft to join a New York City-based real-estate brokerage called Compass. Compass announced Sirosh's appointment as head of its engineering team and Chief Technology Officer via Twitter on December 4.

Credit: Compass

Sirosh had been with Microsoft for five-and-a half years. Before that he was at Amazon for eight years, most recently as Vice President of the Global Inventory Platform. He led the development team for Amazon's Machine Learning service.

Compass is working on new AI-powered products for the real-estate market, according to the Compass tweet about Sirosh.

Compass, originally known as Urban Compass, is focused on using technology to reduce the time to buy and sell properties. Compass has agents serving a number of cities in the U.S. market and calls itself "among the country's larges owned luxury brokerages."

Sirosh was appointed Corporate Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of AI in Microsoft's Worldwide Commercial Business in June 2018. Before that, he was CVP of the Cloud AI Platform at Microsoft, according to his LinkedIn profile. In that role, he oversaw Cognitive Services, Bot Framework, Machine Learning, Azure Search and more. And before that, he was Corporate Vice President of the Data Platform at Microsoft, where he was responsible for databases, big data, machine learning and information management.

I asked Microsoft who will be replacing Sirosh. No word back so far.

Microsoft recently has been moving a number of its AI research teams and projects into its commercial product groups.

Corporate Vice President of AI + Research Lili Cheng's bot/bot framework teams and the Cortana team were both moved out of AI + Research and into Executive Vice President Rajesh Jha's Experiences & Devices organization. The former head of Cortana, Javier Soltero, left the company late last month.