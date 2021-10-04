Microsoft's Cloud for Financial Services to be generally available November 1

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is continuing its vertical cloud rollouts, and the latest one to be ready for general availability is the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. Microsoft first announced plans for its Cloud for Financial Services in February. General availability will be November 1, officials said today.



Like Microsoft's other already-announced vertical clouds -- the Microsoft Clouds for Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Nonprofits -- the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services will bundle together Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform. It also will include capabilities and services unique to the financial services industry, plus common data models, cross-cloud connectors, workflows, APIs and industry-specific standards.



The Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services will offer customers unified customer profiles, customer onboarding tools, banking customer engagement capabilities and a collaboration manager to integrate front and back-office functions. It also will come with Account protection capabilities for warding off bot attacks, fake account creation, account takeover and fraudulent account access; and purchase protection features to help protect the merchant services arms of financial institutions from online purchase fraud. Additionally, there are options for risk-assurance and support and regulatory compliance assessments. More details are here.



Microsoft's vertical clouds are meant to give partners and customers a set of industry-specific components upon which they can build and customize their own solutions. The common data model underpinning all of its vertical clouds is Dataverse, the technology formerly known as the Common Data Service.