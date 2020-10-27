Microsoft's commercial cloud continues to hum with Azure sales up 48% in Q1

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

Microsoft's first quarter sales fell short of expectations, but earnings were well ahead. Commercial cloud revenue was $15.2 billion, up 31% from a year ago.

Commercial cloud revenue for Microsoft is now approaching a $61 billion annual revenue run rate. Azure sales were up 48% in the quarter.

The company reported fiscal first quarter earnings of $13.9 billion, or $1.82 a share, on revenue of $37.2 billion, up 12% from a year ago.

Wall Street was expecting Microsoft to report first quarter earnings of $1.54 a share on revenue of $35.7 billion.

CFO Amy Hood said that demand for cloud offerings was strong.

Overall, Microsoft delivered strong results across the board.

The productivity and business processes unit delivered revenue of $12.3 billion, up 11%. Commercial Office products and cloud services revenue was up 9% driven by sales growth of 21% for Office 365 Commercial.

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue was up 19%.

The Intelligent Cloud unit delivered revenue of $13 billion, up 20%.

× msft-q1-intelligent-cloud-2021.png

Microsoft's More Personal Computing unit had revenue of $11.8 billion, up 6%. Windows OEM revenue fell 5%, but Surface revenue was up 37%. Search revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs were down 10% in the quarter.

Key items:

