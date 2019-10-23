Microsoft's commercial cloud fuels better-than-expected Q1 results

Microsoft's first quarter was well ahead of expectations as its commercial cloud revenue was $11.6 billion, up 36% from a year ago.

The company reported first quarter net income of $10.7 billion, or $1.38 a share, on revenue of $33.1 billion, up 14%.

Wall Street was expecting Microsoft to report fiscal first quarter earnings of $1.25 a share on revenue of $32.23 billion.

Going into the quarter, analysts were expecting strong execution with tougher comparisons ahead. There was also a consensus that Microsoft would step up its investments in artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of things.

The company reported strong results across its office commercial, Dynamics product line, LinkedIn and server products and cloud services.

To get a feel for Microsoft's first quarter it's worth checking out its growth by product lines. There are just a few areas where growth was down from a year ago.

More to come:

Related: