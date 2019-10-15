Microsoft to start nagging Windows 7 Pro users about January 2020 end of support deadline

Credit: ZDNet

In April this year, Microsoft began proactively notifying Windows 7 Home users about the approaching end of support deadline for Windows 7. Starting this week and rolling out over time, Microsoft will add certain Windows 7 Pro device users to its nag list.



As of this week, users of Windows 7 Pro devices that are not domain-joined will begin receiving notifications about the January 14, 2020 end-of-free-support deadline for Windows 7. Microsoft updated its March 2019 blog post about the next wave of Windows 7 notifications today, October 15, to let Windows 7 Pro users know what's coming.



The original end-of-life notification began appearing April 18. The notification took the form of a patch (KB4493132).

The notification let users know that "After 10 years, support for Windows 7 is nearing an end." It continues:



"January 14, 2020 is the last day Microsoft will offer security updates and technical support for computers running Windows 7. We know change can be difficult, that's why we're reaching out early to help you back up your files and prepare for what's next."



There is a checkbox for users who prefer that Microsoft not notify them again about the support deadline. And the notification page includes a "Learn more" link to Microsoft's Windows 7 page, which focuses on moving to Windows 10 (preferably on a new device).

On January 14, 2020 -- Microsoft's support for Windows 7 will cease. That means no more updates or fixes, including security fixes after that date, which is the first Patch Tuesday of 2020, unless a customer pays. Microsoft officials have announced two ways that Windows 7 users can continue to get security updates beyond the January 14, 2020 date. But both of these ways -- purchasing paid Extended Support Updates and buying Windows Virtual Desktop (which includes Extended Support Updates for no additional fee) are designed for business customers, not consumers.

Earlier this week, Microsoft also started cranking up its campaign to let Office 2010 users know that end of free support for them is a year away.