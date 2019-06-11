Microsoft's June 2019 Patch Tuesday fixes many of SandboxEscaper's zero-days

Microsoft has published today its monthly roll-up of security updates, known as Patch Tuesday. This month, the OS maker has patched 88 vulnerabilities, among which 21 received a rating of "Critical," the company's highest severity ranking.
Furthermore, the May 2019 Patch Tuesday also included fixes for four of the five zero-days that a security researcher and exploit seller by the name of SandboxEscaper published online over the course of the last month.
Security patches are available for:
|Zero-day name
|CVE
|Description
|BearLPE
|CVE-2019-1069
| LPE exploit in the Windows Task Scheduler process
| SandboxEscape
|CVE-2019-1053
| Sandbox escape for Internet Explorer 11
| CVE-2019-0841-BYPASS
|CVE-2019-1064
| Bypass of the CVE-2019-0841 patch
| InstallerBypass
|CVE-2019-0973
| LPE targeting the Windows Installer folder
Fixes for a fifth zero-day weren't ready in time, as SandboxEscaper published details about this bug only last week, on Friday, June 7, leaving Microsoft no time to put together and test a patch.
The good news is that despite details and proof-of-concept demo exploit code being available for all these four zero-days, none of them were incorporated in malware campaigns.
Furthermore, of all the 88 vulnerabilities patched this month, none was exploited in the wild either.
Other important fixes
But besides patches for Windows and Office products, Microsoft also issued a security advisory about separate firmware updates for HoloLens devices.
This month, Microsoft patched four remote code execution (RCE) flaws that affect the Broadcom wireless chipset included in Microsoft HoloLens devices.
The four RCEs are CVE-2019-9500, CVE-2019-9501, CVE-2019-9502, and CVE-2019-9503.
And since RCEs are about the worse bugs around, we'll also highlight that Microsoft also patched nine RCEs in the Chakra Scripting Engine (included with Edge), four RCEs in the Microsoft Scripting Engine, three RCEs in the Microsoft Hyper-V hypervisor, an RCE in the Microsoft Speech API, and an RCE impacting both Edge and Internet Explorer.
Faulty BLE security keys won't work anymore
Last, but not least, Microsoft also warned that some Bluetooth-based security keys would stop working on Windows after applying today's patches.
More specifically, Microsoft is referring to Feitian and Google Titan security keys, which contain a misconfiguration in the Bluetooth pairing protocols that allows an attacker to interact with the key.
"Microsoft has blocked the pairing of these Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) keys with the pairing misconfiguration," the OS maker said.
Users of these devices are advised to look into requesting a free replacement, which both Google and Feitian are providing for free.
Additional info
Since the Microsoft Patch Tuesday is also the day when other vendors also release security patches, it's also worth mentioning that Adobe and SAP have also published their respective security updates earlier today.
More in-depth information on today's Patch Tuesday updates is available on Microsoft's official Security Update Guide portal. You can also consult the table embedded below or this Patch Tuesday report generated by ZDNet.
|Tag
|CVE ID
|CVE Title
|Servicing Stack Updates
|ADV990001
|Latest Servicing Stack Updates
|Adobe Flash Player
|ADV190015
|June 2019 Adobe Flash Security Update
|Microsoft Devices
|ADV190016
|Bluetooth Low Energy Advisory
|Microsoft Devices
|ADV190017
|Microsoft HoloLens Remote Code Execution Vulnerabilities
|Microsoft Exchange Server
|ADV190018
|Microsoft Exchange Server Defense in Depth Update
|Kerberos
|CVE-2019-0972
|Local Security Authority Subsystem Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Microsoft Browsers
|CVE-2019-1081
|Microsoft Browser Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Browsers
|CVE-2019-1038
|Microsoft Browser Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2019-1054
|Microsoft Edge Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-1018
|DirectX Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-1047
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-1046
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-1013
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-1015
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-1016
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-1048
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-0977
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-0960
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-0968
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-1049
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-1050
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-0985
|Microsoft Speech API Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-1010
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-1009
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-1011
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2019-1012
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft JET Database Engine
|CVE-2019-0905
|Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft JET Database Engine
|CVE-2019-0974
|Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft JET Database Engine
|CVE-2019-0904
|Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft JET Database Engine
|CVE-2019-0906
|Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft JET Database Engine
|CVE-2019-0908
|Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft JET Database Engine
|CVE-2019-0909
|Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft JET Database Engine
|CVE-2019-0907
|Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2019-1035
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2019-1034
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2019-1032
|Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2019-1036
|Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2019-1031
|Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2019-1033
|Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-1002
|Chakra Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-0991
|Chakra Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-1080
|Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-1023
|Scripting Engine Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-0993
|Chakra Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-0992
|Chakra Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-1024
|Chakra Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-0990
|Scripting Engine Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-0988
|Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-0989
|Chakra Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-1055
|Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-1052
|Chakra Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-1051
|Chakra Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-0920
|Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2019-1003
|Chakra Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-1069
|Task Scheduler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-1064
|Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-0888
|ActiveX Data Objects (ADO) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-1025
|Windows Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-1045
|Windows Network File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-1043
|Comctl32 Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-0710
|Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-0709
|Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-0722
|Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-0943
|Windows ALPC Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-0713
|Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-0983
|Windows Storage Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-0984
|Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-0711
|Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-0948
|Windows Event Viewer Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-0959
|Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2019-0998
|Windows Storage Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Skype for Business and Microsoft Lync
|CVE-2019-1029
|Skype for Business and Lync Server Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Team Foundation Server
|CVE-2019-0996
|Azure DevOps Server Spoofing Vulnerability
|VBScript
|CVE-2019-1005
|Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Windows Authentication Methods
|CVE-2019-1040
|Windows NTLM Tampering Vulnerability
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2019-0620
|Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Windows IIS
|CVE-2019-0941
|Microsoft IIS Server Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Windows Installer
|CVE-2019-0973
|Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2019-1044
|Windows Secure Kernel Mode Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2019-1014
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2019-1017
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2019-1065
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2019-1041
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2019-1039
|Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Windows Media
|CVE-2019-1026
|Windows Audio Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Media
|CVE-2019-1007
|Windows Audio Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Media
|CVE-2019-1027
|Windows Audio Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Media
|CVE-2019-1022
|Windows Audio Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Media
|CVE-2019-1021
|Windows Audio Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Media
|CVE-2019-1028
|Windows Audio Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows NTLM
|CVE-2019-1019
|Microsoft Windows Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|Windows Shell
|CVE-2019-0986
|Windows User Profile Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Shell
|CVE-2019-1053
|Windows Shell Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
