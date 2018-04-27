Microsoft's latest idea? How foldable two-screen mobile could use 'hinge gestures'

If Microsoft ever launches a foldable phone, it could have these new hinge controls.

By | | Topic: Innovation

Video -- Microsoft's rumored Andromeda foldable device: Here's what to expect.

More on innovation

Microsoft has published a patent detailing how it will overcome the challenges of interacting with a foldable device.

It's the latest in a run of patents from Microsoft focusing on foldable mobile devices, and follows one from March describing a sophisticated hinge-mechanism to support a dual-screen folding mobile.

The patents may be a part of Microsoft's rumored Andromeda folding tablet.

The latest patent, first reported on Windows Central, was filed in 2016 by Microsoft and describes "input based on interaction with a physical hinge", which outlines complexities introduced to touch input on dual-screen hinged device compared with a single-screen device.

"Consequently, a typical gesture language may be inefficient for these devices given the ergonomics of holding and interacting with such a device. This can detract from user enjoyment and lead to user frustration when using these types of devices," Microsoft's engineers write.

Microsoft says the hinge design necessitates a new class of "hinge-based interactions" that involve the user moving the hinge to provide the computer with an input.

The hinge gesture could be used to start system-level commands, operations, interactions with content, and initiate transitions between views. Microsoft suggests a hinge angle change could be used to switch between a single-tasking state and multitasking state.

The company also considers the possibility of combining other input signals with hinge gestures, for example, for multitasking actions, to launch a related app, or to create a different view in the same app.

These signals could include the speed a hinge is moved at, how the user is gripping the device, and the screen's orientation.

If hinge gestures ever become a thing, Microsoft's engineers think it would be good to provide user feedback to show how far the user has to go to complete a gesture, such as a progress bar indicating what percent of a given action has been completed.

They also think audio and haptic feedback would be useful to tell the user if a gesture is being performed correctly or incorrectly.

Other recent foldable phone patents from Redmond include its self-regulating hinge concept and one from 2014 showing off a tablet-like foldable device.

microsofthingepatent.jpg

Microsoft's patent shows how hinge gestures could be used to start commands, operations, and interactions.

 Image: Microsoft

Previous and related coverage

Microsoft's rumored Andromeda foldable mobile device: What might be inside?

If and when Microsoft brings a foldable mobile Windows 10 device to market, are there specific apps and services might give it a fighting chance?

Microsoft patent hints at dual-screen foldable tablet

Could these hinges offer Microsoft a new entry into the mobile market?

Microsoft's latest mobile patent may provide next-generation Surface device clues

A newly revealed Microsoft patent application for a foldable phone and hinge has reignited speculation about the company's plans to re-enter the mobile-device space.

Microsoft's fancy hinge patent could mean folding phones CNET

But would Microsoft actually build one?

Related Topics:

Hardware CXO Digital Transformation Tech Industry Smart Cities Cloud
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All