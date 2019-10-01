Microsoft's new Surface devices: Arm-based 2-in-1 among big leak of images

Five features to consider if looking to buy a Windows laptop When it's time to buy a new portable PC, there's more to consider than just the standard specs. These are five features that can't be benchmarked but have an undeniable impact on productivity.

If you can't wait for Microsoft's big Surface unveil on Wednesday, well-known leaker Evan Blass has posted what he says are product shots of the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and the Arm-powered Surface.

Microsoft's hardware gurus are gearing up for the big Surface event in New York City, but it looks like a big chunk of its event has been leaked to Blass, who's attracted a huge following on Twitter because of his track record in reliably leaking accurate images and details about upcoming smartphones.

He shared images of the Arm-powered Surface 2-in-1, the 13-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 3, and the Surface Pro 7 2-in-1.

Despite the massive Surface leak, there's still some mystery around the long-rumored dual-screen Surface. Blass notes that a dual-screen Surface is "not pictured here".

Microsoft is building a dual-screen laptop, codenamed 'Centaurus'. As ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley reported last week, the dual-screen Surface is one of the first devices that could run on Windows Lite OS, Microsoft's answer to ChromeOS.

Image: Ivan Blass/Twitter

However, Foley thinks it's unlikely that Microsoft will discuss Lite OS at the Wednesday event, and her sources say the dual-screen device is more likely to be a 2020 product, though Microsoft could reveal a prototype this week.

Microsoft's Surface team showed off the dual-screen device to employees in June, suggesting it could soon release it.

The images do line up with Foley's expectation that Microsoft is planning to reveal several Surface devices, including a Qualcomm 8cx-based Surface Arm 4G device priced around $999. Microsoft is also expected to unveil an AMD-based Surface Laptop and a Surface Pro with USB-C.

Microsoft may also use Wednesday's event to announce when it plans to ship the HoloLens 2, which it has already confirmed will cost $3,500.

The new Surface line-up follows last year's Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio and Surface headphones.

