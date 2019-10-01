Best Microsoft Surface device deals: Top sales on Surface hardware and accessories

Microsoft is expected to announce new Surface devices and experiences at a New York City event on Oct. 2. So, several current-generation Surface devices -- including the Surface Laptop 2, Surface Go, and Surface Pro 6 -- are on sale.
We've therefore listed Microsoft's entire existing Surface lineup with the best deal available for each device. We even spotted discounts on accessories like Surface Headphones.
Best Microsoft Surface device deals
In order to find the absolute best deals on Surface devices, we compared prices among the most popular online retailers in the US. And to ensure you don't spend a lot, we specifically looked for bargains on entry-level models. However, if we spotted a better value elsewhere on the same model -- or even just a great discount on a more premium model or a first-generation device -- we made sure to include that information, as well.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2
Best Buy has the best deal, but technically, a cheaper model with less storage is on Amazon.
- Microsoft: $999 for 8GB/i5/256GB ($300 off)
- Amazon: $885 for 8GB/i5/128GB ($114 off) | $1,199 for 8GB/i5/256GB ($100 off)
- Walmart: $999 for 8GB/i5/256GB ($300 off)
- Best Buy: $899 for 8GB/i5/256GB ($400 off)
If you want to save more, consider the first-generation Surface Laptop. The 8GB/i7/256GB model is $799 at Newegg ($800 off original price). It's a couple years old but comes with a powerful i7 chip, rather than i5.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Microsoft is offering $100 off Surface Pro 6, plus a free Type Cover accessory ($160 value), making it the best bargain, as you save $260. But both Amazon and Best Buy also have Surface Pro 6 as a standalone for $200 off.
- Microsoft: $799 for 8GB/i5/128GB with Type Cover ($260 off) | $1,099 for 8GB/i7/256GB/Platinum ($400 off)
- Amazon: $698 for 8GB/i5/128GB/Platinum ($200 off) | $899 for 8GB/i5/256GB/Black ($99 off)
- Walmart: $1,149 for 8GB/i7/256GB/Black ($50 off)
- Best Buy: $699 for 8GB/i5/128GB/Platinum ($200 off)
Microsoft Surface Go
Amazon may have the cheapest deal, but we prefer this Surface Go at Best Buy. It comes with the Type Cover accessory, so your total savings ends up being more (about $80 off).
- Microsoft: $399 for 4GB/Pentium Gold/64GB/Wi-Fi/Silver | $549 for 8GB/Pentium Gold/128GB/Wi-Fi/Silver
- Amazon: $475 for 8GB/Pentium Gold/128GB/Gold ($75 off)
- Walmart: $499 for 8GB/Pentium/Gold/128GB/Platinum ($50 off) | $599 for Black with Type Cover ($50 off)
- Best Buy: $599 for 8GB/Pentium Gold/128GB/Wi-Fi/Platinum with Keyboard ($80 off)
Microsoft Surface Book 2
If you want 258GB of storage on your Surface Book 2, both Microsoft and Walmart are offering deals, at $200 and $180 off, respectively. However, Amazon has a better price on a similar configuration with less storage.
- Microsoft: $1,299 for 8GB/i5/256GB ($200 off) | $1,049 for 8GB/i5/128GB ($100 off)
- Amazon: $914 for 8GB/i5/128GB ($235 off)
- Walmart: $1,319 for 8GB/i5/256GB $180 off)
- Best Buy (via Google:) $1,079 for 8GB/i5/128GB ($70 off with SHOPNEW19 applied)
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Unfortunately, we couldn't find any deals on Surface Studio 2.
- Microsoft: $3,499 for 16GB/i7/1TB
- Amazon: $3,499 for 16GB/i7/1TB
- Walmart: $3,499 for 16GB/i7/1TB
- Best Buy: $3,499 for 16GB/i7/1TB
Best Microsoft Surface accessory deals
Want to buy some accessories to go with your newly purchased Surface device? Then check out the sales below.
Microsoft Surface Headphones
- See it now: $250 at Amazon ($100 off)
Microsoft sells its headphones for $350. However, they are discounted by $100 at several retailers, including at Amazon.
Microsoft Surface Pen
- See it now: $68 at Amazon ($32 off)
Microsoft's stylus has an original retail price of $99, but you can find it for about $30 off elsewhere, like at Amazon.
Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse
- See it now: $65 at Microsoft ($15 off)
Microsoft is offering the back mouse for $65 ($15 off), while the light gray one is $12 off.
Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover
- See it now: $97 at Amazon ($62 off)
Amazon has the Signature Type Cover listed at $97, a 29% savings. That's the best price we could find. Keep in mind Microsoft has a $159 original retail price for this keyboard accessory.
Microsoft Surface Dock
- See it now: $135 at Amazon ($65 off)
Although Microsoft sells Surface Dock for $165 ($35 off), Amazon has a better deal for $135.
