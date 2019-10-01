Best Microsoft Surface device deals: Top sales on Surface hardware and accessories

Microsoft ends Surface Plus financing program for consumers Microsoft is ending its Surface Plus financing program for consumers and students today, August 31, just a little over a year after announcing it. Read more: https://zd.net/2ME8m1s

Microsoft is expected to announce new Surface devices and experiences at a New York City event on Oct. 2. So, several current-generation Surface devices -- including the Surface Laptop 2, Surface Go, and Surface Pro 6 -- are on sale.

We've therefore listed Microsoft's entire existing Surface lineup with the best deal available for each device. We even spotted discounts on accessories like Surface Headphones.

Best Microsoft Surface device deals

In order to find the absolute best deals on Surface devices, we compared prices among the most popular online retailers in the US. And to ensure you don't spend a lot, we specifically looked for bargains on entry-level models. However, if we spotted a better value elsewhere on the same model -- or even just a great discount on a more premium model or a first-generation device -- we made sure to include that information, as well.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

Best Buy has the best deal, but technically, a cheaper model with less storage is on Amazon.

If you want to save more, consider the first-generation Surface Laptop. The 8GB/i7/256GB model is $799 at Newegg ($800 off original price). It's a couple years old but comes with a powerful i7 chip, rather than i5.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Microsoft is offering $100 off Surface Pro 6, plus a free Type Cover accessory ($160 value), making it the best bargain, as you save $260. But both Amazon and Best Buy also have Surface Pro 6 as a standalone for $200 off.

Microsoft Surface Go

Amazon may have the cheapest deal, but we prefer this Surface Go at Best Buy. It comes with the Type Cover accessory, so your total savings ends up being more (about $80 off).

Microsoft Surface Book 2

If you want 258GB of storage on your Surface Book 2, both Microsoft and Walmart are offering deals, at $200 and $180 off, respectively. However, Amazon has a better price on a similar configuration with less storage.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2

Unfortunately, we couldn't find any deals on Surface Studio 2.

Best Microsoft Surface accessory deals

Want to buy some accessories to go with your newly purchased Surface device? Then check out the sales below.

Microsoft Surface Headphones

Microsoft sells its headphones for $350. However, they are discounted by $100 at several retailers, including at Amazon.

Microsoft Surface Pen

Microsoft's stylus has an original retail price of $99, but you can find it for about $30 off elsewhere, like at Amazon.

Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse

Microsoft is offering the back mouse for $65 ($15 off), while the light gray one is $12 off.

Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover

Amazon has the Signature Type Cover listed at $97, a 29% savings. That's the best price we could find. Keep in mind Microsoft has a $159 original retail price for this keyboard accessory.

Microsoft Surface Dock

Although Microsoft sells Surface Dock for $165 ($35 off), Amazon has a better deal for $135.

