Microsoft's Office 365 apps are available in the Apple Mac App Store

Credit: Microsoft

In the summer of 2018, Microsoft officials said its Office 365 applications would be coming to the Apple Mac App Store. On January 24, those apps finally were available for purchase from the store.



Word leaked out earlier today (see this Neowin.net story) that it looked as if the Office 365 applications for Mac would show up in the Store.

Those apps include the full Office suite: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote and OneDrive. The apps are available for free, but require an Office 365 subscription for full use (meaning document creation, editing, etc.).

Starting today, the Office 365 apps can now be downloaded as a bundle from the Mac App Store. Users should be aware that the Office 365 app suite is not the same as the one-time "perpetual" version of Office 2019 for Mac.. The Office 365 version is a subscription with downloadable, locally installable apps, which get regular feature updates.