Microsoft's Visual Studio Live Share collaboration service available to testers

Late last year, Microsoft offered a sneak peek of a new service that would allow developers to collaborate and share projects in a secure way. That service, known as Visual Studio Live Share, is available as of May 7 to testers.

Microsoft announced the preview of Visual Studio Live Share during its Day 1 Build 2018 developer conference.

Visual Studio Live Share lets developers work across Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code, Microsoft's lightweight source code editor for Windows, Linux and macOS. Live Share users can use their development languages and frameworks of choice.

Visual Studio Live Share will allow developers who aren't in the same physical location to edit and debug the same code simultaneously in their personalized editor or integrated development environments. The service won't provide just simple screen sharing; they will allow developers to sync repos to collaborate; edit and debug in real-time; and do pair programming on the fly. Microsoft initially is optimizing Visual Studio Live Code for C# and JavaScript/Typescript files.

Microsoft has not announced pricing so far for Visual Studio Live Share, but officials have said the company will provide "a substantive free tier of Visual Studio Live Share for developers to use on an ongoing basis," alongside a number of paid tiers.

Microsoft officials also are making available a preview of Visual Studio IntelliCode today. VS IntelliCode provides proactive suggestions meant to improve code quality and productivity, officials said.

Microsoft also will be talking up .NET Core 3 at this week's Build conference. .NET Core 3, the next major version of Microsoft's cross-platform .NET Core.

Developers will be able to run multiple instances of .NET Core 3 side-by-side on the same computer, allowing them to update Windows Forms, WPF, and UWP applications to a new version of .NET without updating the entire system. This will be released in 2019, officials said. .NET Core 2.0 rolled out last year.