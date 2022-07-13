/>
This Vitamix One blender is $75 off during Prime Day

Improve the menu in your home with this blender that's on sale for $175 today.
Written by Josh Slate, Copywriter Intern on
Blender with green stuff being blended inside of it
Everyone loves a good milkshake, smoothie, or protein shake. The most frustrating part about making those at home, however, is an ineffective blender.

Upgrade to the Vitamix One blender, which covers all of your needs. It can break down frozen vegetables, fruit, chocolate chips (if you have a sweet tooth like I do), and more inside a 32oz. BPA-free container due to its powerful motor. A mini-tamper included with the blender allows you to push the items that don't want to cooperate towards the blades.

Vitamix ONE Blender

 $175 at Amazon

The blender is easy to control with a simple speed dial, which provides its best results when you turn it up high immediately after you close the lid. The product is not dishwasher-safe, but you can drop some water mixed with some dish soap into the container and turn it on the highest speed to get the cleaning done quickly.

With a price of $175, the Vitamix One mixer is seeing its lowest price ever on Amazon. This unit rarely sees goes below its normal $250 selling point, so now is the time to buy this powerful blender.

