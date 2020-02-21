Mobvoi announces TicWatch Pro 2020 with more RAM and increased durability

While Google doesn't seem to care much about Wear OS, manufacturers continue to offer alternatives to a Samsung Tizen watch. Mobvoi's latest version provides a couple of spec updates with the same overall design and software.

With a little tweaking, smartwatches can guess what the user is doing It could pave the way for new kinds of contextual apps.

A couple of years ago ZDNet's Jason Cipriani posted a review of the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro, which was then followed up last year with a LTE variant on Verizon. This week Mobvoi announced the upcoming TicWatch Pro 2020.

Featured

This updated version of a Google Wear smartwatch is available now in the UK with US market availability in early March. It has a MSRP of $259.99 and will be sold on Mobvoi's site and at Amazon in the next few weeks.

The primary improvements made to this dual-display watch include twice the RAM in order to improve performance and responsiveness and an increased resistance to failure with MIL-STD 810G test certification.

Also: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro review: Two screens really are better than one

TicWatch Pro 2020 specifications

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100
  • Display: 1.39 inches AMOLED with 400x400 pixels resolution Gorilla Glass 3
  • Operating system: Wear OS
  • RAM: 1GB
  • Storage: 4GB internal storage
  • Bands: 22mm leather and silicone
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 801.11 b/g/n WiFi, GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, Heart Rate Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor
  • Dust/water resistance: IP68 rating
  • Battery: 415 mAh non-removable
  • Dimensions: 45 x 45 x 12.6mm and 222 grams
  • Colors: Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black

I was turned off Wear OS devices a couple of years ago as Samsung released vastly improved Galaxy watches. The new TicWatch Pro 2020 is an affordable option for a GPS watch with very capable smartwatch features so we'll have to check one out and see if it is a competitive alternative.

Related Topics:

Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3