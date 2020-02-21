Mobvoi announces TicWatch Pro 2020 with more RAM and increased durability

With a little tweaking, smartwatches can guess what the user is doing It could pave the way for new kinds of contextual apps.

A couple of years ago ZDNet's Jason Cipriani posted a review of the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro, which was then followed up last year with a LTE variant on Verizon. This week Mobvoi announced the upcoming TicWatch Pro 2020.

This updated version of a Google Wear smartwatch is available now in the UK with US market availability in early March. It has a MSRP of $259.99 and will be sold on Mobvoi's site and at Amazon in the next few weeks.

The primary improvements made to this dual-display watch include twice the RAM in order to improve performance and responsiveness and an increased resistance to failure with MIL-STD 810G test certification.

TicWatch Pro 2020 specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 Display : 1.39 inches AMOLED with 400x400 pixels resolution Gorilla Glass 3

: 1.39 inches AMOLED with 400x400 pixels resolution Gorilla Glass 3 Operating system : Wear OS

: Wear OS RAM : 1GB

: 1GB Storage : 4GB internal storage

: 4GB internal storage Bands : 22mm leather and silicone

: 22mm leather and silicone Connectivity : Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 801.11 b/g/n WiFi, GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC

: Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 801.11 b/g/n WiFi, GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC Sensors : Accelerometer, Heart Rate Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor

: Accelerometer, Heart Rate Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Dust/water resistance : IP68 rating

: IP68 rating Battery : 415 mAh non-removable

: 415 mAh non-removable Dimensions : 45 x 45 x 12.6mm and 222 grams

: 45 x 45 x 12.6mm and 222 grams Colors: Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black

I was turned off Wear OS devices a couple of years ago as Samsung released vastly improved Galaxy watches. The new TicWatch Pro 2020 is an affordable option for a GPS watch with very capable smartwatch features so we'll have to check one out and see if it is a competitive alternative.