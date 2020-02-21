Mobvoi announces TicWatch Pro 2020 with more RAM and increased durability

A couple of years ago ZDNet's Jason Cipriani posted a review of the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro, which was then followed up last year with a LTE variant on Verizon. This week Mobvoi announced the upcoming TicWatch Pro 2020.
This updated version of a Google Wear smartwatch is available now in the UK with US market availability in early March. It has a MSRP of $259.99 and will be sold on Mobvoi's site and at Amazon in the next few weeks.
The primary improvements made to this dual-display watch include twice the RAM in order to improve performance and responsiveness and an increased resistance to failure with MIL-STD 810G test certification.
TicWatch Pro 2020 specifications
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100
- Display: 1.39 inches AMOLED with 400x400 pixels resolution Gorilla Glass 3
- Operating system: Wear OS
- RAM: 1GB
- Storage: 4GB internal storage
- Bands: 22mm leather and silicone
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 801.11 b/g/n WiFi, GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Heart Rate Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor
- Dust/water resistance: IP68 rating
- Battery: 415 mAh non-removable
- Dimensions: 45 x 45 x 12.6mm and 222 grams
- Colors: Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black
I was turned off Wear OS devices a couple of years ago as Samsung released vastly improved Galaxy watches. The new TicWatch Pro 2020 is an affordable option for a GPS watch with very capable smartwatch features so we'll have to check one out and see if it is a competitive alternative.
