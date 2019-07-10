Mobvoi launches TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE WearOS smartwatch

Americans embrace the smartwatch, thanks to LTE Rising smartwatch sales suggest this section of the wearables market is gaining mainstream acceptance.

After some rumors and leaks about an impending launch, Mobvoi is making the TicWatch Pro 4G official. The TicWatch Pro 4G is available starting today on Amazon and Mobvoi's website for $299. However, Mobvoi is still waiting for Verizon's approval of the 4G/LTE functionality, so at launch, it will be priced at $279.

The company expects to have certification to enable the cellular portion of the watch in August. Mobvoi will switch to the TicWatch Pro 4G's regular price of $299 on August 10.

Mobvoi

× 1bd4ca2b-3106-498c-a874-e174d30a192b.png

The overall design of the TicWatch Pro 4G's is similar to the standard TicWatch Pro. The completely wireless version still has dual screens, with a monochrome LCD used to display the time and other odds and end. When the OLED display is needed, to show notifications, for example, the LCD screen disappears and you're left with the typical Wear OS experience.

Inside the TicWatch Pro 4G is Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100, 1GB of memory, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, and a 412mAh battery. All of that combines to power a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. Mobvoi estimates battery life at 2 days with normal usage, and up to 30 days when the watch is put in essential mode.

TicMotion 2.0 is the company's new fitness tracking feature that will automatically track workouts, and TicPulse will monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day. The IP68 rating for water and dust resistance means you can wear the watch in the pool when swimming.

I have a review sample and it looks every bit as good as the original TicWatch Pro, but I'm waiting until all functionality is available before writing up a formal review. Hopefully, that happens in the middle of August.