Moment Pro camera app for iOS and Android: Take control of your smartphone's camera

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

Smartphone cameras today are excellent and apps loaded on your phones get better each year. Moment has several lens options, including the wide angle one I purchased earlier this year, and also has a mobile app for iOS and Android that offer more control than most default apps.

The Apple iPhone battles top Android phones for the best camera, but most every phone over $600 now has a camera that gets the job done in auto mode. You can produce even better output with some practice and more control over your camera settings. The new Moment app for iOS and Android provides full manual control so you can adjust exposure, shutter speed, focus, ISO, white balance, image format, and more.

Most Android phones have manual control options in their respective smartphone app, but Apple does not provide this control on the iPhone. Thus, the new Moment app really shines for iPhone users who finally have an enhanced manual control experience. The app even uses Apple's 3D Touch technology to make the in app shutter button a dual stage shutter.

Image: Moment

You can purchase the iOS app for $2.99 and the Android version for $1.99. You can also try some of the basic features for free. Moment stated that the camera app has the following features:

Full Manual experience : Control exposure, ISO, shutter speed, focus, and white balance independently with easy to use sliders and double taps to reset.

: Control exposure, ISO, shutter speed, focus, and white balance independently with easy to use sliders and double taps to reset. 3D Touch Shutter : Control your shutter like a DSLR camera. Using Apple's 3D Touch technology, we've brought the shooting experience of a pro shutter button to the touch screen. Half press to focus, full press to capture using the in-app shutter button.

: Control your shutter like a DSLR camera. Using Apple's 3D Touch technology, we've brought the shooting experience of a pro shutter button to the touch screen. Half press to focus, full press to capture using the in-app shutter button. RAW + TIFF : Shoot photos in RAW format for better editing, or TIFF for high-quality printing.

: Shoot photos in RAW format for better editing, or TIFF for high-quality printing. HEIF and HEVC : Seamless support for the latest Apple file formats across photo and video.

: Seamless support for the latest Apple file formats across photo and video. Dual Lens Control : Manually control which side of the dual lens you want to shoot with so you can use Moment lenses over either one.

: Manually control which side of the dual lens you want to shoot with so you can use Moment lenses over either one. Precise Video : Change your resolution and frame rate on screen, without digging into a settings menu.

: Change your resolution and frame rate on screen, without digging into a settings menu. Live Histogram : Get your exposure right every time.

: Get your exposure right every time. Split Focus and Exposure : Take control of tricky lighting scenarios.

: Take control of tricky lighting scenarios. Auto Video Stabilization: Make your videos buttery smooth.

I'm pleased to see the dual lens control so I can choose which camera to use with my wide-angle lens I bought earlier this year. There is an option in the Moment app to choose which Moment lens you have attached to your iPhone.

As smartphones reach parity, I am now spending time diving deeper into mobile photography with manual mode, gimbal usage, video creation, and more. Moment's app and lenses help me do more with my smartphones.