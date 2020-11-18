Mondly app delivers enhanced English learning module supporting 33 languages

The Mondly app makes it easy to learn another language with its image-based drag and drop learning. And now it has added expert content to help its users learn English.

Brasov, Romania-based language learning app Mondly has partnered with Oxford University Press (OUP) to introduce a custom English learning and assessment module.

Mondly has previously introduced innovations such as virtual reality, voice chatbots, and augmented reality. Launched in 2014, the app has been used by over 60 million people across 190 countries to learn 41 different languages.

This new learning module will enable English language learning across 33 languages. Learning content is based on Oxford Practice Grammar tests and Oxford Learner's Dictionary Oxford 3000.

Tests are based on Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) guidelines and integrated into Mondly's pre-existing topics.

Mondly

Over 375 million people are native English speakers, and up to 1.5 billion use the language to some extent. It is also the official language in the US, Great Britain and Canada, all on the list of the world's 10 biggest economies.

Mondly CEO, Alexandru Iliescu said: "There are over 1.5 billion people around the world currently learning English, including over 25-percent of our users. Mondly and OUP are the ideal team to comprehensively support and enable their learning journey."

I've used the Mondly app for a while, trying to learn new languages like Spanish and Italian. I also had a look at the English tests to see if they delivered accurate learning in English.

Mondly

If you are trying to learn English as a foreign language, then Mondly delivers correct English through its assessment modules.

If you have a slight grasp of another language, then you might find that the initial lessons are a bit basic, and you can often guess the correct word using the visual clues on the app.

However, you are not penalised for missing off any accent from a letter, as most of the lessons involve dragging the words to complete the sentence, or tapping letters in the correct order.

As you progress, the topics become more complex and learning a completely new language such as Urdu or Vietnamese will be simplified as you associate the words and characters with the images on the app.

My only criticism of Mondly is that I can only learn to speak Mandarin Chinese and I would like to enhance my knowledge of Cantonese Chinese as I go into more Cantonese restaurants and have Cantonese speaking friends.

But I suppose I could try to learn any one of the other languages on offer before complaining too much.

Mondaly is available on the app store and is well worth a try if you would like to enhance your learning and speak a new language.