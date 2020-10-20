MongoDB announces multicloud clusters for Atlas database service

MongoDB said Tuesday that it's making multicloud clusters available on MongoDB Atlas, its cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS) offering.

With multicloud clusters, Atlas developers can deploy a a single cluster simultaneously across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. MongoDB said this capability will allow customers to utilize multiple clouds without the added operational complexity of managing data replication, migration or exportation across clouds.

"Given the rapid innovations in cloud computing, customers are best served when they are given the freedom to choose how and where they run their workloads in the cloud," said MongoDB CEO Dev Ittycheria.

"With the availability of MongoDB Atlas multicloud clusters, customers can build, deploy and run powerful, highly available applications across different cloud providers, giving them unprecedented flexibility on where they can deploy applications, and what services they can leverage from our cloud infrastructure partners. No one else offers this today, making MongoDB Atlas the most advanced cloud database available in the market."

MongoDB claims that its Atlas service is the most widely available DBaaS service, with a presence in 79 regions worldwide and over 18,800 customers. Atlas is offered on all three major public clouds, and according to MongoDB, the platform operates and looks the same, regardless of where it's hosted.

Atlas continues to be a significant growth driver for MongoDB, accounting for over 40% of the company's revenue. In April, MongoDB reported that Atlas surpassed the $200 million annualized revenue run rate in the fourth quarter.

