More Galaxy Note 10, Coros Vertix purchased, new enterprise Chromebooks (MobileTechRoundup show #479)

Matt's still debating whether to buy a Note 10, but did purchase an Ice Breaker Coros Vertix while Kevin has a bunch of Chromebook news, including Dell models for the enterprise.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

The Galaxy Note 10 is now available for everyone to purchase, but Matt still hasn't pulled the trigger on one. After a bit of Note 10 talk on MobileTechRoundup show #479 we moved on to some wearable and then Chromebook news.

motr-logo1

 Image: ZDNet
  • Is there a Note 10 in Matt's future?
  • Fitbit Versa 2 launched
  • Garmin releases Fenix 6 series, one with solar charging
  • Matt bought a Coros Vertix, in Ice Breaker
  • iPhones hacked (but fixed months ago)
  • Bad Google Play app installed on 1.5M devices
  • Galaxy Fold may launch at IFA on 9/6 at a lower price (with less storage)
  • Huawei and Google apps
  • New tablet experience for Windows 10
  • Microsoft Surface event on October 2
  • Asus Chromebook C425 debuts
  • Get a Pixel Slate and keyboard for $450 off
  • New Lenovo Chromebooks
  • Dell Latitude Chromebooks for enterprise

Running time: 69 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 81MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3