More Galaxy Note 10, Coros Vertix purchased, new enterprise Chromebooks (MobileTechRoundup show #479)

The Galaxy Note 10 is now available for everyone to purchase, but Matt still hasn't pulled the trigger on one. After a bit of Note 10 talk on MobileTechRoundup show #479 we moved on to some wearable and then Chromebook news.
- Is there a Note 10 in Matt's future?
- Fitbit Versa 2 launched
- Garmin releases Fenix 6 series, one with solar charging
- Matt bought a Coros Vertix, in Ice Breaker
- iPhones hacked (but fixed months ago)
- Bad Google Play app installed on 1.5M devices
- Galaxy Fold may launch at IFA on 9/6 at a lower price (with less storage)
- Huawei and Google apps
- New tablet experience for Windows 10
- Microsoft Surface event on October 2
- Asus Chromebook C425 debuts
- Get a Pixel Slate and keyboard for $450 off
- New Lenovo Chromebooks
- Dell Latitude Chromebooks for enterprise
Running time: 69 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 81MB)
Join Discussion