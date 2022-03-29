Morefine S500 Plus Mini PC review: Fast graphics performance, and up to 1TB storage

Eileen Brown

The Morefine S500 mini PC from hardware manufacturer Morefine has the best specification I have reviewed throughout over 10 years of writing articles and reviews for ZDNet.

This mighty machine contains an AMD Ryzen R9 5900HX chip which makes this PC more than a match for gaming geeks and will certainly deliver on performance. This AMD R9 5900HX octa-core chip with 16 threads runs all cores at 3.3GHz, boosting up to 4.6GHz in turbo mode. This is a fast processor, which compares it on par with the Intel Core i9-11980HK processor, according to Notebook Check. Integrated with this processor is an AMD Radeon Vega GPU graphics chip running at up to 2100MHz with 8 compute units and will take up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM.

In the box, there is the mini PC, a 110v-240v power adapter and cable for your region, and an HDMI output cable. There is a user guide leaflet -- which gives scanty information at best. There is also a metal mounting plate and screws to hang this PC on the wall. Not mentioned in the guide, but included in the box, is a connector cable that connects to an external hard drive. Two connectors provide power and data connection to the external hard drive.

9.5 Morefine S500+ mini PC Outstanding $899 at Morefine Like AMD Ryzen Processor

Quiet in use

Up to 1TB SSD Don't Like More expensive than other mini PCs

I did not need to add another drive as the 1TB hard disk is more than enough for the office work and video editing I use my PC for.

The front of the Morefine S500 mini PC has a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a power indicator light, and a power button.

On the rear, there is a headphone jack that doubles up as an audio port and two Realtek network ports, one at 1GB and one at 2.5GB. One full-sized HDMI port will support 4K output at 60Hz, a DP 1.4 display port, and four USB 2.0 ports. There is also a power port. The Morefine S500+ certainly is a powerful mini PC that surpasses expectations.

Connect the power adapter and the HDMI video cable and press the power button to turn on the S500+ PC.

There is no Microsoft Windows setup to go through to install the 64-bit Windows Pro version 19042.631. The pre-built desktop appears, and additional updates took just a few minutes to apply the latest security patches. The graphics are absolutely superb. Everything I ran gave clear and smooth graphics without hesitation or pixilation -- even with 4K video.

This mini PC also seems too good for mere office PC work; the graphics capability on the S500+ is excellent, and heavy graphics users would be pleased to use its capabilities.

Gaming performance is good from the onboard graphics -- even at 1080p with over 40fps, so you probably do not need to drop down to a lower rate at all.

I hardly noticed the fan at all. I was not using heavy graphics features for an extended period of time, so the fan was on tick over most of the time.

The body of the S500+ stayed cool and whisper quiet. I suspect with heavy gaming, the fan would be running at maximum -- but for ordinary tasks -- it was not intrusive at all.

All in all, the Morefine S500+ mini PC is a high-end PC at an affordable price for its specification. At a starting price of $899 for 16GB RAM and 512GB , you would struggle to find a comparable PC for the price.

This is a superb PC that is well worth the cost. Try it; you will not be disappointed.