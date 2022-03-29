Why you can trust ZDNet
Morefine S500 Plus Mini PC review: Fast graphics performance, and up to 1TB storage

For a mini PC with an extra fast graphics chip, the Morefine S500 Plus is the PC to buy.

Morefine S500 plus eileen brown zdnet

 Eileen Brown

The Morefine S500 mini PC  from hardware manufacturer Morefine has the best specification I have reviewed throughout over 10 years of writing articles and reviews for ZDNet.

This mighty machine contains an AMD Ryzen R9 5900HX chip which makes this PC more than a match for gaming geeks and will certainly deliver on performance. This AMD R9 5900HX octa-core chip with 16 threads runs all cores at 3.3GHz, boosting up to 4.6GHz in turbo mode. This is a fast processor, which compares it on par with the Intel Core i9-11980HK processor, according to Notebook Check. Integrated with this processor is an AMD Radeon Vega GPU graphics chip running at up to 2100MHz with 8 compute units and will take up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM.

In the box, there is the mini PC, a 110v-240v power adapter and cable for your region, and an HDMI output cable. There is a user guide leaflet -- which gives scanty information at best. There is also a metal mounting plate and screws to hang this PC on the wall. Not mentioned in the guide, but included in the box, is a connector cable that connects to an external hard drive. Two connectors provide power and data connection to the external hard drive.

I did not need to add another drive as the 1TB hard disk is more than enough for the office work and video editing I use my PC for.

The front of the Morefine S500 mini PC has a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a power indicator light, and a power button.

On the rear, there is a headphone jack that doubles up as an audio port and two Realtek network ports, one at 1GB and one at 2.5GB. One full-sized HDMI port will support 4K output at 60Hz, a DP 1.4 display port, and four USB 2.0 ports. There is also a power port. The Morefine S500+ certainly is a powerful mini PC that surpasses expectations.

Connect the power adapter and the HDMI video cable and press the power button to turn on the S500+ PC.

There is no Microsoft Windows setup to go through to install the 64-bit Windows Pro version 19042.631. The pre-built desktop appears, and additional updates took just a few minutes to apply the latest security patches. The graphics are absolutely superb. Everything I ran gave clear and smooth graphics without hesitation or pixilation -- even with 4K video.

This mini PC also seems too good for mere office PC work; the graphics capability on the S500+ is excellent, and heavy graphics users would be pleased to use its capabilities.

Gaming performance is good from the onboard graphics -- even at 1080p with over 40fps, so you probably do not need to drop down to a lower rate at all.

I hardly noticed the fan at all. I was not using heavy graphics features for an extended period of time, so the fan was on tick over most of the time.

The body of the S500+ stayed cool and whisper quiet. I suspect with heavy gaming, the fan would be running at maximum -- but for ordinary tasks -- it was not intrusive at all.

All in all, the Morefine S500+ mini PC is a high-end PC at an affordable price for its specification. At a starting price of $899 for 16GB RAM and 512GB , you would struggle to find a comparable PC for the price.

This is a superb PC that is well worth the cost. Try it; you will not be disappointed.

