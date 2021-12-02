Moto Watch 100: A compelling smartwatch for less than $100

I have a large -- and growing -- collection of smartwatches.

So when Motorola emailed me this morning announcing that its Moto Watch 100 is now available for pre-order, I was intrigued. After seeing that it was priced at just $99.99, I placed my order and will be reviewing one soon.

Also: Best Android smartwatches

The Moto Watch 100 runs a real-time operating system (RTOS) called Moto Watch OS, similar to what we see from others like OnePlus and Amazfit. One benefit of running an RTOS is long battery life; Motorola advertises 14 days for this new watch.

The OnePlus Watch is available for $159, but I returned it after a week of testing because it just wasn't ready for release. On the other hand, Amazfit watches are great, especially the GTR 3 priced at $179.99 . I'll be pitting the Moto Watch 100 against a watch almost double its price, so my expectations are low.

Image: Motorola

While I'm not expecting the Moto Watch 100 to challenge the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in all respects, it has a lot of potential. It includes essential features expected of a health and fitness watch today, and it will soon support working with the iPhone, too.

Specifications

Display : 1.3-inch, 64-color display, 280x280 pixels, sapphire glass touchscreen LCD

: 1.3-inch, 64-color display, 280x280 pixels, sapphire glass touchscreen LCD Materials : Aluminum with 20mm silicone sport strap

: Aluminum with 20mm silicone sport strap Wireless connectivity : Bluetooth 5.0

: Bluetooth 5.0 Sensors : Optical heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope

: Optical heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope GPS : GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

: GPS, GLONASS, Beidou Water resistance : 5 ATM

: 5 ATM Battery : Up to 2 weeks of battery life, 355mAh, full charge in 60 minutes

: Up to 2 weeks of battery life, 355mAh, full charge in 60 minutes Dimensions : 42 x 46 x 11.9 mm and 45.8 grams (with strap)

: 42 x 46 x 11.9 mm and 45.8 grams (with strap) Color options: Black and Silver

Heart rate tracking, blood oxygen measurements, steps, sleep, GPS, and more are all included in this low-cost watch. It supports a total of 26 sport modes, synching its data to a companion smartphone app. We'll be checking for any capability to export or share that data more broadly in our coming review.