Motorola Solutions lands AU$100m extension deal with Ambulance Victoria

Motorola Solutions has extended its contract with the Victorian government to continue to provide Ambulance Victoria with emergency data communications service.

Under the AU$100 million agreement, Motorola will continue to deliver mobile data network (MDN) services to Ambulance Victoria until 2025, with options to extend it for further two years.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Victorian government and Ambulance Victoria as well as supporting the state's paramedics in delivering their lifesaving daily work," Motorola Solutions Australia and New Zealand managing director Con Balaskas said.

Motorola Solutions originally signed a five-year contract with the Victorian government back in 2003 to design, build, and manage the network, which is used by Ambulance Victoria primarily across the greater Melbourne metropolitan region to support their dispatch capabilities.

Since then, the Victorian government has continued to keep Motorola Solutions around.

In addition to mobile data service, the company manages the metropolitan mobile radio network and voice communication services for the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA), the Victorian Police, Ambulance Victoria, and the Metropolitan Fire Brigade. It built the radio network in 2004 and has since continued to secure that contract.

In Victoria, the state government is developing an artificial intelligence project that allows for Triple Zero call operators to be alerted when a caller suffers from a heart attack.

"The AI technology runs in the background of incoming emergency calls and picks up key words, language, and sound patterns of the caller that are likely to indicate the patient is having a cardiac arrest," the government said.

On Wednesday, the Department of Communications announced that emergency callers can now provide more precise coordinates when contacting the nation's Triple Zero emergency call service.

The emergency service has deployed advanced mobile location, which will provide Triple Zero operators with location coordinates using a phone's location technology.

