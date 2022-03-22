Motorola's stylus-compatible Edge Plus officially launches March 24

Image: Motorola

Last month, Motorola announced the Edge Plus but didn't announce when it would be available. Now we know when it will be available.

However, before we get to those details, let's recap just what the 2022 edition of the Edge Plus brings to Motorola's flagship lineup.

Inside the Motorola Edge Plus is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB or 12GB of memory, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,800mAh battery. Its OLED display measures 6.7-inches, with a resolution of 2400x1080.

On the backside of the Edge Plus is a triple camera array that boasts a 50MP camera for ultra-wide angle photos, a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. The front-facing camera is a staggering 60MP that should make you look fantastic in those Google Duo video calls and selfies.

The Edge Plus may be a viable option for those Samsung Galaxy Note fans who are feeling left behind by the company that is killing off the Note in favor of integrating the Note experience into the S-series. It's the first flagship smartphone from Motorola that supports a stylus, although you'll have to be the case that includes a spot to hold the pen.

ZDNet Recommends The best 5G phones 5G is now standard on US networks, and these are the top phones that support it. Read More

Enough recap, when and where can you get the Edge Plus? It will be available to purchase this Thursday, March 24, directly from Motorola , Amazon , Best Buy and Walmart for $899. That's the launch price, which will eventually go up to $999.

Another place you can pick up the latest Edge Plus is directly from Verizon Wireless, also starting March 24. The wireless carrier will have the Edge Plus 5G UW for $849, which breaks down to $23.61 per month for 36 months on a device payment plan. Alternatively, you can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one promotion when you switch to the carrier or add a line of service and sign up for an unlimited plan.

If you'd rather trade in your phone, you can get up to $800 off the Edge Plus, depending on which phone you're giving up. Again, you'll need to add a line or switch to Verizon and sign up for an unlimited plan to qualify. Existing customers can get up to $700 with a trade-in and an unlimited plan.

Do you plan on getting the new Edge Plus? Tell us why or why not in the comments below!