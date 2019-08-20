Myriota and Optus Business add terrestrial connectivity to satellite IoT plans

Image: Rosina Possingham

Internet of Things (IoT) technology startup Myriota has signed an agreement with Optus Business to add mobile connectivity to its plans.

The new connectivity will be offered at no extra cost to Myriota customers, with the pair to hit the market with four plans that offer direct satellite connectivity from Myriota with the potential addition of dual SIM 4G and 5G connectivity or dual SIM NBIoT connectivity.

Myriota currently offers plans of AU$500 a month for 1MB of data or 50,000 messages, 10,000 message or 200kB of data for AU$125 each month, 1,000 message or 20kB of data for AU$15 a month, or 10,000 messages to be used over a 12 month window for AU$200.

Optus Business will also offer the plans to its customers.

"Previously, satellite connectivity has not been available or affordable for businesses with remote assets, but nanosatellites are providing a more attainable and affordable solution," Myriota CEO and co-founder Dr Alex Grant said.

"By combining Optus' national networks with our nanosatellite capability, we are able to offer a truly holistic IoT solution and help solve connectivity issues being faced in regional Australia."

Last year, Myriota teamed up with the Australian Institute of Marine Science to trial ocean drifters that report back to base using satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO).

"Because they connect to LEO satellites, they avoid issues like coverage dropouts and connectivity issues that come from using traditional mobile phone networks," AIMS technology development team leader Melanie Olsen said.

Earlier in 2018, Myriota raised $15 million in Series A funding from Boeing HorizonX Ventures, Optus-owner Singtel, and Right Click Capital.

