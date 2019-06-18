NetApp bolsters data fabric strategy with new platform, consumption based pricing

NetApp on Tuesday announced a new hybrid muilticloud platform and as-a-service consumption model that lets businesses purchase data services based on usage. The network data storage provider said the new offerings line up with NetApp's data fabric strategy, which aims to deliver data management across flash, disk and cloud resources.

As for the key announcements, NetApp is rolling out a new fabric orchestrator that aims to serve as a centralized data control plane where businesses discover, manage, control and govern their data assets. The pitch is that businesses can utilize the orchestrator regardless of where their data lives across a hybrid multicloud environment.

The pay-as-you-go infrastructure serves as a management layer that exists on top of any mix of public and private clouds and hybrid environments. Businesses can choose from a range of consumption options ranging from fully managed to as-a-service.

NetApp also announced that its cloud data services are now available on NetApp HCI, including Kunernetes and Cloud Volumes. The Kubetnetes service -- which stems from NetApp's 2018 acquisition of StackPointCloud -- provides an automated Kubernetes deployment engine, application marketplace, and application orchestration with NetApp HCI as a deployable region. Meantime, Cloud Volumes, the company's high performance persistent storage, is now extended on-premises with NetApp HCI.

Following previous partnership announcements, Cloud Volumes is also now generally available across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

RELATED COVERAGE: