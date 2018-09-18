NetApp buys StackPointCloud, launches Kubernetes as a service

NetApp said it has acquired StackPointCloud, which offers Kubernetes services, in a move that'll build out its multi-cloud management tools.

StackPointCloud specializes in Kubernetes as-a-service and contributes to the open source project. NetApp will use StackPointCloud to launch NetApp Kubernetes Service, which will be a platform that'll work across Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and NetApp hyperconverged infrastructure.

NetApp added that the acquisition will also bolster its engineering talent and Kubernetes knowhow. NetApp is aiming to combine StackPointCloud, NetApp Data Fabric and Cloud Data Services to manage hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. NetApp will also use the purchase to create DevOps workflows for customers.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

NetApp, which reported strong first quarter earnings, recently cut an hyperconverged partnership Lenovo that will bolster both companies in the U.S. and China. Lenovo, NetApp forge data center partnership, joint venture in China

