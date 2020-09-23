Netgear BR200 small-business router with built-in site-to-site VPN

Need a high-performance security router for your business? The new Netgear BR200 has been specifically designed to create a secure site-2-site VPN and firewall rapidly.

The Netgear BR200 Insight Managed Business Router has been designed to be easy to set up, and features a built-in firewall, VLAN management, and remote cloud monitoring, and can be managed from anywhere you have an internet connection.

The firewall brings with it everything you need to protect your network -- Includes stateful packet inspection (SPI), port/service blocking, DoS prevention and more.

At the core of the BR200 is a 1.7GHz dual-core processor, offering enough power to drive up to 256 VLANs.

Netgear BR200 1 WAN and 4 LAN gigabit Ethernet ports

LAN-to-WAN throughput: 924Mbps

Remote cloud management and monitoring all from a single pane of glass

IPSec site-2-site VPN configuration through the mobile app and web portal

OpenVPN remote VPN from the device GUI

Firewall capabilities to protect against intrusion and secure your business

VLAN Configurations $140 at Amazon

"Today's businesses need powerful and secure networking solutions that are also easy to set up and manage," said Richard Jonker, vice president of product line management for SMB products at Netgear. "Netgear Business is leveraging the intuitive simplicity of the Insight Management solution to implement the industry's easiest to manage and most affordable router, with full VLAN and IPSec VPN set up."

The router can be controlled using Netgear's Insight Remote Management solution, which works via an app on iOS or Android, or using any web browser, and there are three subscription plan levels: Insight Pro, Insight Premium and Insight Basic.

The BR200 comes with a year's free Insight subscription for remote management, and no additional hardware or cloud keys are required.

And a high-performance security router does not need to break the bank! The Netgear BR200 is priced at $139.99, which, for the package, is very reasonable considering what you are getting for the money.