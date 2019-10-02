New Microsoft Surface devices: Prices, release dates, and where to buy

Foldable future: How Microsoft hopes to define a new hardware category with Surface Neo and Duo ZDNet's Larry Dignan and TechRepublic's Bill Detwiler discuss why Microsoft's Windows-based Surface Neo and Android-based Surface Duo are just a glimpse at the dual-screen, foldable devices that will redefine the laptop, tablet, and phone markets.

Microsoft's annual autumn hardware event is done and dusted. The company has treated us to not one but six new Surface-branded devices, many of which are now available to buy.

There's a foldable Android phone, a dual-screen mobile device, an iPad Pro-sized 2-in-1, and even new wireless earbuds to drool over. If these new Surface goods interest you, here's when you can grab them and for how much. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we plan to update it over time with more information, including deals, when that becomes available.

Every new Microsoft Surface device

Here's a first look at pricing details, release dates, and retailer availability.

Microsoft Surface Duo

Release date: Holiday 2020

Holiday 2020 Price: Not yet announced

Not yet announced Where to buy: Microsoft (when available)

Surface Duo is perhaps the most exciting device announced. It's a dual-screen, heavily skinned Android smartphone. Although Microsoft seems reluctant to call it a phone, it can handle calls. It has two 5.6-inch screens that unfold to 8.3 inches, and just like the new Surface Neo, it can be used in a variety of modes.

Unfortunately, it's still in development and not quite ready for release.

Microsoft Surface Neo

Release date: Holiday 2020

Holiday 2020 Price: Not yet announced

Not yet announced Where to buy: Microsoft (when available)

Surface Neo is a dual-screen device that runs Windows 10X, a new version of Windows 10. It features a 360-degree hinge that connects two 9-inch screens, which open up to a full-size 13-inch display. Microsoft said it's built for productivity and multitasking like a PC, as it can run productivity apps and works with the Surface Pen and a Bluetooth mouse.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Release date: Preorder Oct. 2 | Available Oct. 22

Preorder Oct. 2 | Available Oct. 22 Price: $999 for 13.5 inch | $1,199 for 15 inch

$999 for 13.5 inch | $1,199 for 15 inch Where to buy: Microsoft

The new Surface Laptop 3 now comes in two sizes: 13.5 inches and 15 inches.

The 13.5-inch model features 10th-generation Intel Core processors and is available in Sandstone and Cobalt in Alcantara or a machined aluminum all-metal finish. As for the 15-inch model, it has the new AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processors, a 20% larger glass trackpad, both USB-A and USB-C with fast charging, and "improved" front cameras.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Release date: Preorder Oct. 2 | Available Nov. 5

Preorder Oct. 2 | Available Nov. 5 Price: $999

$999 Where to buy: Microsoft

Surface Pro X is Microsoft's take on iPad Pro. It has a 13-inch screen, is 5.33mm thick, and weighs 1.68 pounds, making it the thinnest and lightest Surface Pro device. It features Microsoft's SQ1 processor, which was co-designed with Qualcomm and offers 2 teraflops of graphics power. And its new Signature Keyboard offers pen docking for the Slim Pen.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Release date: Preorder Oct. 2 | Available Oct. 22

Preorder Oct. 2 | Available Oct. 22 Price: $749.99

$749.99 Where to buy: Microsoft

Microsoft has slightly updated the Surface Pro 6, with the new Surface Pro 7. It remains a versatile 2:1 device but now comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core processor, both USB-A and USB-C ports, and an all-day battery, among other things.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds

Surface Earbuds are wireless earbuds that feature touch and voice controls for music and calls, as well as "screen-free" integration with Office 365, so you can access your Outlook calendar and email with your voice and even do live, on-screen captions and translations in PowerPoint. Other features include an all-day battery life and a wireless charging case.

Release date: Late 2019

Late 2019 Price: $249

$249 Where to buy: Microsoft (when available)

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.