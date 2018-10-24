 '

New Windows 10 19H1 test build expands search to all folders and drives

​With test build 18267 of Windows 10 19H1, users can now search all their folders and drives, rather than a subset

By for All About Microsoft | | Topic: Windows 10

Microsoft is rolling out to Fast Ring Insider testers a new Windows 10 19H1 test build. That build, No. 18267, includes a number of fixes and minor features, plus a new enhanced mode for search indexer.

newsearchin19h1.jpg
Credit: Microsoft

The new search indexer mode will allow Windows to search all of a user's folders and drives, not just documents, pictures, video and desktop by default, according to Microsoft's October 24 blog post about the new build. To turn on the new search-indexing feature, users should go to teh Searching Windows Settings and under "Find My Files," select "Enhanced" in order to kick off the one-time indexing process.

Microsoft officials said the updated indexing process should take about 15 minutes to take effect, though it may be longer if users have a lot of files. Users also have the option to exclude a folder from search by adding it to the Excluded Folders list.

For a full list of fixes and known issues, check out Microsoft's blog post.

Microsoft is expected to begin rolling out Windows 10 19H1 to mainstream users around April 2019.

Windows 10

Related Topics:

Microsoft Enterprise Software Windows PCs Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

More from Mary Jo Foley

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3