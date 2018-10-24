New Windows 10 19H1 test build expands search to all folders and drives

Microsoft is rolling out to Fast Ring Insider testers a new Windows 10 19H1 test build. That build, No. 18267, includes a number of fixes and minor features, plus a new enhanced mode for search indexer.

Credit: Microsoft

The new search indexer mode will allow Windows to search all of a user's folders and drives, not just documents, pictures, video and desktop by default, according to Microsoft's October 24 blog post about the new build. To turn on the new search-indexing feature, users should go to teh Searching Windows Settings and under "Find My Files," select "Enhanced" in order to kick off the one-time indexing process.

Microsoft officials said the updated indexing process should take about 15 minutes to take effect, though it may be longer if users have a lot of files. Users also have the option to exclude a folder from search by adding it to the Excluded Folders list.

For a full list of fixes and known issues, check out Microsoft's blog post.

Microsoft is expected to begin rolling out Windows 10 19H1 to mainstream users around April 2019.