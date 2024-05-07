This $349 iPad was secretly the best announcement during the Apple event

Apple

During Apple's "Let Loose" event today, the company announced several iPad upgrades, including a larger iPad Air, new advances in Apple Silicon, new features in Final Cut Pro, and more. However, Apple fans who enjoy simpler things can now purchase the base model tenth-generation iPad for $349.

With the release of new iPads, Apple reduced the base model iPad's price from $449 to $349 and discontinued the ninth-generation iPad. Apple launched the 10th-generation iPad in the fall of 2022 and is now advertising it as its flagship base model.

The 10th-generation iPad signals Apple's official retirement of its older iPad hardware, which included the A13 Bionic chip and the Home button. Now, the tenth-generation iPad is the iPad sold by Apple with the oldest chip, the A14 Bionic chip.

The new iPad Air and iPad Pro have M2 and M4 chips found in Apple's highly-capable MacBook computers, making the newer iPads faster and more intuitive.

Still, the tenth-generation iPad is an excellent option for people who don't need their iPad to run data-heavy software applications. If you want an iPad for casual use, like watching YouTube, surfing the web, and calling or texting friends, the tenth-generation iPad is likely your best option.