'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This $349 iPad was secretly the best announcement during the Apple event
During Apple's "Let Loose" event today, the company announced several iPad upgrades, including a larger iPad Air, new advances in Apple Silicon, new features in Final Cut Pro, and more. However, Apple fans who enjoy simpler things can now purchase the base model tenth-generation iPad for $349.
Also: Everything Apple announced during its May event
With the release of new iPads, Apple reduced the base model iPad's price from $449 to $349 and discontinued the ninth-generation iPad. Apple launched the 10th-generation iPad in the fall of 2022 and is now advertising it as its flagship base model.
The 10th-generation iPad signals Apple's official retirement of its older iPad hardware, which included the A13 Bionic chip and the Home button. Now, the tenth-generation iPad is the iPad sold by Apple with the oldest chip, the A14 Bionic chip.
The new iPad Air and iPad Pro have M2 and M4 chips found in Apple's highly-capable MacBook computers, making the newer iPads faster and more intuitive.
Also: iPad Pro (2024) vs. iPad Air (2024): Which Apple tablet should you buy?
Still, the tenth-generation iPad is an excellent option for people who don't need their iPad to run data-heavy software applications. If you want an iPad for casual use, like watching YouTube, surfing the web, and calling or texting friends, the tenth-generation iPad is likely your best option.