New Windows 10 builds arrive with April 2021 Patch Tuesday updates

Along with Microsoft's big April Patch Tuesday update, the company has released new Windows 10 21H1 builds to the Windows Insider Beta and Release Preview Channels.

Microsoft yesterday disclosed 114 security vulnerabilities, including two remote code execution vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-28480 and CVE-2021-28481) in Exchange Server.

The new Windows 10 21H1 preview build number is 19043.928 (KB5001330), bringing the security updates plus some quality improvements.

There's a fix for a Kerberos service ticket issue from the Active Director domain controllers that Microsoft began addressing last November.

Microsoft says it has removed RemoteFX vGPU from this and all future Windows updates because of security flaws a researcher found last year. RemoteFX vGPU lets users run multiple virtual machines to share a physical GPU. Microsoft at the time disabled RemoteFX vGPU and is now removing it entirely, according to its support page.

Another notable security flaw addressed in this update was an elevation of privilege issue in the way Azure Active Director web sign-in "allows arbitrary browsing from the third-party endpoints used for federated authentication."

There were also security updates for Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Apps, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Office Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, the Windows AI Platform, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, Internet Explorer, and Windows Media.

Some Insiders were getting an 0x800f081f error when attempting to install an early version of KB5000842. Microsoft wants customers to report via the Feedback Hub if the error messages persist after installing this new build.

Microsoft also released new builds for Windows 10 versions 2004 and 20H2, which bumped the latest builds up to 19041.928 and 19042.928, respectively.

The company released previews of this update in late March that removed the legacy Edge browser on Windows 10 20H2 and fixed a printer issue in Windows 10 21H1.