Microsoft July 2020 Patch Tuesday fixes 123 vulnerabilities

This month's patches fix a major wormable bug in the Windows Server DNS component.

patching-windows-10.jpg

The monthly security updates for Microsoft products -- also known as Patch Tuesday -- are out for the month of July 2020.

This month, Redmond fixed 123 security flaws across 13 products. None of the security bugs fixed this month have been observed being exploited in the real world.

The most severe bug patched this month is a bug (CVE-2020-1350) in the Windows Server DNS component. Discovered by Check Point researchers, the bug received a 10 out of 10 severity rating, and researchers say the bug can be easily weaponized to create wormable (self-propagating) malware.

See ZDNet's separate coverage for this bug, codenamed SigRed, here.

Other important bugs patched this month also include remote code vulnerabilities in:

These "remote code execution" vulnerabilities are the most severe, as they allow hackers to execute code on a system in remote attack scenarios.

Since Patch Tuesday updates are delivered in monthly blocks, system administrators can't select which patches to apply and which they don't. System administrators are advised to review the threat posed by the RCE vulnerabilities listed above and decide the urgency for patching to each of their respetive organizations.

System administrators who manage large fleets of computers -- such as those deployed across enterprises and government organizations -- are also advised to test today's updates for any bugs before deploying them to production systems.

Malware authors are known to follow Microsoft's monthly security updates, select the most useful/dangerous bugs, and patch-diff the security updates packages to find the exact bug Microsoft fixed -- so they can weaponize them for upcoming attacks.

Below is some useful information about today's Patch Tuesday, but also the security updates released by other companies this month, which sysadmins might also need to address as well, besides Microsoft's batch.

  • Microsoft's official Security Update Guide portal lists all security updates in a filterable table.
  • ZDNet has published this file listing all this month's security advisories on one single page.
  • Adobe's security updates are detailed here.
  • SAP security updates are available here.
  • VMWare security updates are available here.
  • Oracle's quarterly patches (for Q2 2020, July edition) are available here.
  • Chrome 84 security updates are scheduled for release later today.
  • The Android Security Bulletin for July 2020 is detailed here. Patches started rolling out to users' phones last week.
TagCVE IDCVE Title
Windows IISADV200008Microsoft Guidance for Enabling Request Smuggling Filter on IIS Servers
.NET Framework CVE-2020-1147 .NET Framework, SharePoint Server, and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Azure DevOps CVE-2020-1326 Azure DevOps Server Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability
Internet Explorer CVE-2020-1432 Skype for Business via Internet Explorer Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Edge CVE-2020-1433 Microsoft Edge PDF Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Edge CVE-2020-1462 Skype for Business via Microsoft Edge (EdgeHTML-based) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-1355 Windows Font Driver Host Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-1468 Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-1351 Microsoft Graphics Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-1436 Windows Font Library Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-1435 GDI+ Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-1412 Microsoft Graphics Components Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-1409 DirectWrite Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-1408 Microsoft Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-1397 Windows Imaging Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-1381 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-1382 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft JET Database Engine CVE-2020-1407 Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft JET Database Engine CVE-2020-1400 Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft JET Database Engine CVE-2020-1401 Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Malware Protection Engine CVE-2020-1461 Microsoft Defender Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-1445 Microsoft Office Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-1446 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-1349 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-1439 PerformancePoint Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-1240 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-1458 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-1442 Office Web Apps XSS Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-1449 Microsoft Project Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-1447 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-1448 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2020-1456 Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2020-1454 Microsoft SharePoint Reflective XSS Vulnerability
Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2020-1342 Microsoft Office Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2020-1443 Microsoft SharePoint Spoofing Vulnerability
Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2020-1450 Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2020-1444 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2020-1451 Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
Microsoft OneDrive CVE-2020-1465 Microsoft OneDrive Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Scripting Engine CVE-2020-1403 VBScript Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1406 Windows Network List Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1410 Windows Address Book Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1085 Windows Function Discovery Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1402 Windows ActiveX Installer Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1330 Windows Mobile Device Management Diagnostics Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1431 Windows AppX Deployment Extensions Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1405 Windows Mobile Device Management Diagnostics Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1404 Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1438 Windows Network Connections Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1430 Windows UPnP Device Host Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1429 Windows Error Reporting Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1463 Windows SharedStream Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1437 Windows Network Location Awareness Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1434 Windows Sync Host Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1427 Windows Network Connections Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1413 Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1333 Group Policy Services Policy Processing Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1428 Windows Network Connections Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1249 Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1267 Local Security Authority Subsystem Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1399 Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1365 Windows Event Logging Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1366 Windows Print Workflow Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1359 Windows CNG Key Isolation Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1363 Windows Picker Platform Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1370 Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1373 Windows Network Connections Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1374 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1371 Windows Event Logging Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1372 Windows Mobile Device Management Diagnostics Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1356 Windows iSCSI Target Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1420 Windows Error Reporting Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1421 LNK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1350 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1418 Windows Diagnostics Hub Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1422 Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1353 Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1354 Windows UPnP Device Host Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1347 Windows Storage Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1352 Windows USO Core Worker Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1375 Windows COM Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1390 Windows Network Connections Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1391 Windows Agent Activation Runtime Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1386 Connected User Experiences and Telemetry Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1387 Windows Push Notification Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1395 Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1398 Windows Lockscreen Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1393 Windows Diagnostics Hub Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1394 Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1385 Windows Credential Picker Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-1384 Windows CNG Key Isolation Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Open Source Software CVE-2020-1469 Bond Denial of Service Vulnerability
Skype for Business CVE-2020-1025 Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Visual Studio CVE-2020-1416 Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Visual Studio CVE-2020-1481 Visual Studio Code ESLint Extention Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows Hyper-V CVE-2020-1041 Hyper-V RemoteFX vGPU Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows Hyper-V CVE-2020-1040 Hyper-V RemoteFX vGPU Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows Hyper-V CVE-2020-1032 Hyper-V RemoteFX vGPU Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows Hyper-V CVE-2020-1036 Hyper-V RemoteFX vGPU Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows Hyper-V CVE-2020-1042 Hyper-V RemoteFX vGPU Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows Hyper-V CVE-2020-1043 Hyper-V RemoteFX vGPU Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-1367 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-1396 Windows ALPC Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-1336 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-1419 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-1426 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-1358 Windows Resource Policy Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-1388 Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-1389 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-1357 Windows System Events Broker Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-1411 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Shell CVE-2020-1415 Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Shell CVE-2020-1360 Windows Profile Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Shell CVE-2020-1414 Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Shell CVE-2020-1368 Windows Credential Enrollment Manager Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Subsystem for Linux CVE-2020-1423 Windows Subsystem for Linux Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Update Stack CVE-2020-1392 Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Update Stack CVE-2020-1346 Windows Modules Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Update Stack CVE-2020-1424 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows WalletService CVE-2020-1344 Windows WalletService Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows WalletService CVE-2020-1364 Windows WalletService Denial of Service Vulnerability
Windows WalletService CVE-2020-1369 Windows WalletService Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows WalletService CVE-2020-1361 Windows WalletService Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Windows WalletService CVE-2020-1362 Windows WalletService Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
All the major Intel vulnerabilities SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 18

Security

Related Topics:

Microsoft Security TV Data Management CXO Data Centers

More from Catalin Cimpanu

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3