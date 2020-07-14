Microsoft July 2020 Patch Tuesday fixes 123 vulnerabilities

The monthly security updates for Microsoft products -- also known as Patch Tuesday -- are out for the month of July 2020.
This month, Redmond fixed 123 security flaws across 13 products. None of the security bugs fixed this month have been observed being exploited in the real world.
The most severe bug patched this month is a bug (CVE-2020-1350) in the Windows Server DNS component. Discovered by Check Point researchers, the bug received a 10 out of 10 severity rating, and researchers say the bug can be easily weaponized to create wormable (self-propagating) malware.
See ZDNet's separate coverage for this bug, codenamed SigRed, here.
Other important bugs patched this month also include remote code vulnerabilities in:
- The RemoteFX vGPU component of Microsoft's Hyper-V hypervisor technology (CVE-2020-1041, CVE-2020-1040, CVE-2020-1032, CVE-2020-1036, CVE-2020-1042, CVE-2020-1043)
- The Jet Database Engine included with some Office applications (CVE-2020-1400, CVE-2020-1401, CVE-2020-1407)
- Microsoft Word (CVE-2020-1446, CVE-2020-1447, CVE-2020-1448)
- Microsoft Excel (CVE-2020-1240)
- Microsoft Outlook (CVE-2020-1349)
- Microsoft Sharepoint (CVE-2020-1444)
- Windows LNK shortcut files (CVE-2020-1421)
- Various Windows graphics components (CVE-2020-1435, CVE-2020-1408, CVE-2020-1412, CVE-2020-1409, CVE-2020-1436, CVE-2020-1355)
These "remote code execution" vulnerabilities are the most severe, as they allow hackers to execute code on a system in remote attack scenarios.
Since Patch Tuesday updates are delivered in monthly blocks, system administrators can't select which patches to apply and which they don't. System administrators are advised to review the threat posed by the RCE vulnerabilities listed above and decide the urgency for patching to each of their respetive organizations.
System administrators who manage large fleets of computers -- such as those deployed across enterprises and government organizations -- are also advised to test today's updates for any bugs before deploying them to production systems.
Malware authors are known to follow Microsoft's monthly security updates, select the most useful/dangerous bugs, and patch-diff the security updates packages to find the exact bug Microsoft fixed -- so they can weaponize them for upcoming attacks.
Below is some useful information about today's Patch Tuesday, but also the security updates released by other companies this month, which sysadmins might also need to address as well, besides Microsoft's batch.
- Microsoft's official Security Update Guide portal lists all security updates in a filterable table.
- ZDNet has published this file listing all this month's security advisories on one single page.
- Adobe's security updates are detailed here.
- SAP security updates are available here.
- VMWare security updates are available here.
- Oracle's quarterly patches (for Q2 2020, July edition) are available here.
- Chrome 84 security updates are scheduled for release later today.
- The Android Security Bulletin for July 2020 is detailed here. Patches started rolling out to users' phones last week.
|Tag
|CVE ID
|CVE Title
|Windows IIS
|ADV200008
|Microsoft Guidance for Enabling Request Smuggling Filter on IIS Servers
|.NET Framework
|CVE-2020-1147
|.NET Framework, SharePoint Server, and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Azure DevOps
|CVE-2020-1326
|Azure DevOps Server Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability
|Internet Explorer
|CVE-2020-1432
|Skype for Business via Internet Explorer Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2020-1433
|Microsoft Edge PDF Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2020-1462
|Skype for Business via Microsoft Edge (EdgeHTML-based) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-1355
|Windows Font Driver Host Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-1468
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-1351
|Microsoft Graphics Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-1436
|Windows Font Library Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-1435
|GDI+ Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-1412
|Microsoft Graphics Components Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-1409
|DirectWrite Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-1408
|Microsoft Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-1397
|Windows Imaging Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-1381
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-1382
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft JET Database Engine
|CVE-2020-1407
|Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft JET Database Engine
|CVE-2020-1400
|Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft JET Database Engine
|CVE-2020-1401
|Jet Database Engine Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Malware Protection Engine
|CVE-2020-1461
|Microsoft Defender Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2020-1445
|Microsoft Office Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2020-1446
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2020-1349
|Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2020-1439
|PerformancePoint Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2020-1240
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2020-1458
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2020-1442
|Office Web Apps XSS Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2020-1449
|Microsoft Project Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2020-1447
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2020-1448
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2020-1456
|Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2020-1454
|Microsoft SharePoint Reflective XSS Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2020-1342
|Microsoft Office Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2020-1443
|Microsoft SharePoint Spoofing Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2020-1450
|Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2020-1444
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2020-1451
|Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
|Microsoft OneDrive
|CVE-2020-1465
|Microsoft OneDrive Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2020-1403
|VBScript Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1406
|Windows Network List Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1410
|Windows Address Book Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1085
|Windows Function Discovery Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1402
|Windows ActiveX Installer Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1330
|Windows Mobile Device Management Diagnostics Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1431
|Windows AppX Deployment Extensions Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1405
|Windows Mobile Device Management Diagnostics Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1404
|Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1438
|Windows Network Connections Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1430
|Windows UPnP Device Host Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1429
|Windows Error Reporting Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1463
|Windows SharedStream Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1437
|Windows Network Location Awareness Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1434
|Windows Sync Host Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1427
|Windows Network Connections Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1413
|Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1333
|Group Policy Services Policy Processing Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1428
|Windows Network Connections Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1249
|Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1267
|Local Security Authority Subsystem Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1399
|Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1365
|Windows Event Logging Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1366
|Windows Print Workflow Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1359
|Windows CNG Key Isolation Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1363
|Windows Picker Platform Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1370
|Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1373
|Windows Network Connections Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1374
|Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1371
|Windows Event Logging Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1372
|Windows Mobile Device Management Diagnostics Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1356
|Windows iSCSI Target Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1420
|Windows Error Reporting Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1421
|LNK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1350
|Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1418
|Windows Diagnostics Hub Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1422
|Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1353
|Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1354
|Windows UPnP Device Host Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1347
|Windows Storage Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1352
|Windows USO Core Worker Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1375
|Windows COM Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1390
|Windows Network Connections Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1391
|Windows Agent Activation Runtime Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1386
|Connected User Experiences and Telemetry Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1387
|Windows Push Notification Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1395
|Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1398
|Windows Lockscreen Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1393
|Windows Diagnostics Hub Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1394
|Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1385
|Windows Credential Picker Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-1384
|Windows CNG Key Isolation Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Open Source Software
|CVE-2020-1469
|Bond Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Skype for Business
|CVE-2020-1025
|Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Visual Studio
|CVE-2020-1416
|Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Visual Studio
|CVE-2020-1481
|Visual Studio Code ESLint Extention Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2020-1041
|Hyper-V RemoteFX vGPU Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2020-1040
|Hyper-V RemoteFX vGPU Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2020-1032
|Hyper-V RemoteFX vGPU Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2020-1036
|Hyper-V RemoteFX vGPU Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2020-1042
|Hyper-V RemoteFX vGPU Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2020-1043
|Hyper-V RemoteFX vGPU Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-1367
|Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-1396
|Windows ALPC Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-1336
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-1419
|Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-1426
|Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-1358
|Windows Resource Policy Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-1388
|Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-1389
|Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-1357
|Windows System Events Broker Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-1411
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Shell
|CVE-2020-1415
|Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Shell
|CVE-2020-1360
|Windows Profile Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Shell
|CVE-2020-1414
|Windows Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Shell
|CVE-2020-1368
|Windows Credential Enrollment Manager Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Subsystem for Linux
|CVE-2020-1423
|Windows Subsystem for Linux Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Update Stack
|CVE-2020-1392
|Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Update Stack
|CVE-2020-1346
|Windows Modules Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Update Stack
|CVE-2020-1424
|Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows WalletService
|CVE-2020-1344
|Windows WalletService Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows WalletService
|CVE-2020-1364
|Windows WalletService Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Windows WalletService
|CVE-2020-1369
|Windows WalletService Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows WalletService
|CVE-2020-1361
|Windows WalletService Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Windows WalletService
|CVE-2020-1362
|Windows WalletService Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
